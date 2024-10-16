Celebrating Top 50 Christian Allies During Sukkot

In a time of significant turmoil for Israel, the annual celebration of Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, takes on renewed meaning. Zechariah 14:16 envisions a time when survivors from all nations will journey to Jerusalem to honor the King, the Lord of Hosts, and participate in this vibrant festival. This spirit of unity and solidarity is embodied in the Israel Allies Foundation’s (IAF) fifth annual list of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies, highlighting the impactful efforts of leaders and activists who stand with Israel.

Franklin Graham, founder of Samaritan’s Purse and son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, is at the top of this list. In the wake of the harrowing attacks by Hamas on October 7, Graham’s organization swiftly mobilized a Disaster Assistance Response Team. His on-the-ground efforts included visiting devastated communities along the Gaza border, where he provided humanitarian aid to displaced families. His commitment is evident in their supply of 42 ambulances, including 28 armored ones, and the establishment of ambulance response stations in vulnerable regions. Graham emphasized, “It is a great honor to stand with Israel… I believe the Jews are God’s chosen people, and so we want to do all that we can to stand with Israel in this hour of great need.”

Following Graham on the list is former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a staunch advocate for Israel throughout his political career. During his tenure in Congress and as Secretary of State, Pompeo actively supported Israel’s claims to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, reinforcing the U.S.-Israel relationship at a critical time.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Credit: Haim Zach/GPO)

The IAF’s recognition extends to influential figures like Joni Lamb, co-founder of the Daystar TV Network, who received this year’s Israel Allies Award. Lamb’s platform is dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Israel, underscoring her commitment to supporting the nation through thick and thin. “It’s never a question for me or Daystar; we will stand with Israel… God bless the land of Israel and its people,” she stated.

Among the diverse array of allies are personalities such as actress Patricia Heaton and Filipino boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, who lend their voices to advocate for Israel when support is essential. This year’s list is particularly poignant, given the recent escalations in conflict, reminding us of the urgent need for solidarity and advocacy for Israel’s right to exist and defend itself.

The significance of Christian support is magnified in the context of rising anti-Semitism and misinformation. The voices of these allies counteract hostility and affirm Israel’s position in the international community. As Dr. Jürgen Bühler, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, noted, this year represents not only a privilege but also an imperative to stand with Israel amidst the rising tide of anti-Semitism.

The IAF plays a vital role in coordinating the efforts of 53 Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide. It aims to bolster political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values. This includes significant achievements like the relocation of various embassies to Jerusalem, which showcases the power of faith-based diplomacy in shaping international relations.

Founded in 2007, the IAF empowers pro-Israel legislators globally, advocating for Israel’s right to secure borders and sovereignty over Jerusalem. Their principles, outlined in the 2008 “Declaration of Purpose and Solidarity with the People and State of Israel,” emphasize Israel’s inalienable right to exist peacefully within its historic homeland and the recognition of Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

As Christians gather for Sukkot, their commitment to Israel is a testament to the enduring relationship between faith and advocacy. The festival symbolizes a celebration and a collective call to support a nation facing existential threats. In the spirit of Zechariah’s vision, the annual pilgrimage of solidarity and prayer for peace resonates more than ever, highlighting the crucial role that Christian allies play in standing with Israel during its time of need.