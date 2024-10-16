The Olive Tree Project: Blessing Israel Right Now

Israel is front and center on the world stage right now. Every day I scan news sources coming from Israel to see what will happen next. For those of us who love the nation of Israel and the Jewish people, we agonize with them over the hostages, and the fallen soldiers on the war front. We rejoice with them when we see the God of Israel answer our prayers and do a mighty miracle to protect the nation and people from 180 ballistic missiles coming at them from Iran. 95% of the missiles were intercepted and they missed their mark. No major damage was done; there were no Jewish injuries or deaths! Indeed, He who watches over Israel never slumbers or sleeps! (Psalm 121:4)

And so we wait, we watch and we pray. We look keenly into the news to watch for Israel’s response to Iran’s missile barrage. It can be so hard to watch and to wait! What can we do in a tangible, practical way to be a blessing to the people of Israel right now? I think many are like me and want to TAKE ACTION, and that can be challenging to do from so far away!

There are many great non-profits out there that are doing great work on behalf of Israel: groups that help widows of IDF fallen heroes, groups that help IDF soldiers and security teams, and groups that help those who are refugees from the kibbutzim along Gaza or the Northern border to Lebanon.

I would like to share with you one way that you can be a blessing to Israel right now! You can participate in “The Olive Tree Project”, sponsored by Zechariah’s Hope.

In partnership with local Israeli farmers in the upper Galilee area, Zechariah’s Hope is offering ownership of olive trees in a grove overlooking the nearby Sea of Galilee. You purchase the tree and from then on it is YOUR OLIVE TREE. The olives are yours and the oil is yours. Each year at harvest time you will have olives and oil from your tree (and surrounding trees) shipped to your home. To learn more CLICK HERE

I spoke with Pastor Carl Palinkas about this project. He will be leading a small team of volunteers in the next few weeks to work on this wildly overgrown Olive Grove. They will be pruning the Olive Trees, getting the irrigation back online, and setting up webcams so people who purchase a tree can see it!

I asked Pastor Carl why he partnered with local Israeli farmers to launch The Olive Tree Project now? His reply:

“There has never been a more important time to stand with Israeli farmers than during their time of crisis right now. The Olive Tree Project is a gift from God and an opportunity to show support in a practical way to our Israeli farmer friends in the north.”

Pastor Carl has partnered with Zvika, a local Israeli farmer, to make The Olive Tree Project a reality! To go on a short video tour of the Olive Grove with Zvika, watch the video below!

Finances raised from this project will predominantly support Israeli farmers; a portion will support Zechariah’s Hope Ministry.

To buy your own Olive tree now, in a show of support for our Israeli friends in Northern Israel,

CLICK HERE!

You can be a part of biblical prophecy unfolding by supporting this project and praying for the team of volunteers who will be arriving in late October to prune and irrigate this Olive Grove!

Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,

And the sons of the foreigner

Shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers. Isaiah 61:5

