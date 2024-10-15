PA Arabs caught stealing Bar Kochba-period antiquities

In a concerning incident that highlights the ongoing struggle to protect Israel’s archaeological heritage, five Palestinians were caught in the act of looting a Second Temple-period site known as Kherbet Umm A-Ros. Located near Ramat Beit Shemesh and Moshav Aviezer in the Judean Lowlands, this archaeological treasure symbolizes a Jewish community that thrived during the Second Temple era and the subsequent Bar-Kochba revolt.

The looters, referred to as a group of “antique pirates” from the Palestinian village of Zurif, were discovered actively excavating the site, equipped with metal detectors and digging tools aimed at unearthing valuable artifacts, including ancient coins. Their actions threaten to dismantle a vital part of historical heritage and erase tangible connections to a significant cultural past. Eli Escusido, the Director of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), says, “In these difficult times, while many of our employees serve in the reserves, the IAA remains committed to safeguarding our national heritage. These robbers sought to exploit the current instability in Israel to steal from our past. Protecting our antiquities is a national mission.”

The underground systems of Kherbet Umm A-Ros, including ancient storage chambers, cisterns, and a ritual purification bath known as a mikvah, are invaluable to historians and archaeologists. The robbers’ apprehension came after the Antiquities Authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit received reports of suspicious activities. Four of the looters were arrested inside an underground chamber, while a fifth acted as a lookout. Following their capture, the suspects were taken by Border Patrol soldiers for questioning and subsequently remanded for four days by the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court. The Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office has filed serious charges against them for their actions, which caused irreparable damage to the site, and for entering Israel illegally.

Dr. Eitan Klein, Deputy Director of the Antiquities Authority’s Robbery Prevention Unit, expressed relief at the timely intervention, stating, “I’m glad we were able to catch these individuals before further harm was done. We will not let anyone steal our history from beneath our feet.” This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat to archaeological sites in Israel and the need for vigilant protection of these irreplaceable pieces of history. The looters’ actions not only jeopardize the integrity of Kherbet Umm A-Ros but also raise broader concerns about preserving cultural heritage amid regional instability.

Naomi Kahn, the International Division Director for Regavim, an NGO that monitors construction in Judea and Samaria, praised the actions of the Israel Antiquities Authority.

“Regavim applauds the recent enforcement activity by the Israel Antiquities Authority,” Kahn told Israel365 News. “After years of neglect and failure to protect our national and world heritage sites in the heartland of Israel, the Israel Land Authority has finally taken its proper role in upholding our national interest and protecting World History.”