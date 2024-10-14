Hezbollah Strike Kills Four, Sukkah built in Gaza and Hamas Blocks Civilian Evacuations

Hezbollah Drone Attack on IDF Training Base Kills Four Soldiers

On Sunday, Hezbollah conducted a drone strike targeting a Golani Brigade training base near Binyamina, which led to the deaths of four Israeli soldiers, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported early Monday. The soldiers who were killed were identified as Sgt. Omri Tamari, 19, from Mazkeret Batya; Sgt. Yosef Hieb, 19, from Tuba-Zangariyye; Sgt. Yoav Agmon, 19, from Binyamina-Giv’at Ada; and Sgt. Alon Amitay, 19, from Ramot Naftali.

The IDF expressed its condolences, stating, “We share in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to support them.” In addition, the military urged people to refrain from spreading unverified information about the wounded. In the attack, seven soldiers sustained severe injuries, and approximately 50 others were either moderately or lightly wounded.

These four brave IDF soldiers, all 19, were killed in the Hezbollah drone attack:



Sergeant Omri Tamari

Sergeant Yosef Hieb

Sergeant Yoav Agmon

Sergeant Alon Amitay



Heroes from the Golani Brigade. Their courage lives on in our hearts. May their memory be a blessing. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/tGY7mEVnZp — Shurat HaDin – שורת הדין (@ShuratHaDin) October 14, 2024

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, releasing a statement saying it had deployed a squadron of drones to strike the Golani Brigade base. According to Israeli media, two drones were detected approaching Israeli airspace, one of which was shot down. However, the second drone evaded interception, likely due to its low altitude, and no air-raid sirens were activated before the strike.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi visited the site after the attack, praising the quick response of the troops and emphasizing the need for continued strength in the face of war. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also visited the site on Monday, inspecting the aftermath of the strike and pledging to find solutions to counter Hezbollah’s drone threat.

IDF Soldiers Build First Sukkah in Gaza Since 2005

In anticipation of the upcoming Sukkot holiday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers constructed a sukkah in the Netzarim Corridor between northern and southern Gaza, marking the first time such a structure has been built in the region since Israel’s disengagement in 2005, which saw thousands of Israelis leave the area.

Sukkot, a weeklong festival that starts at sundown on October 16 and ends on October 23, commemorates the biblical commandment in Leviticus 23:42-43, which instructs Jews to dwell in sukkot (temporary huts) as a reminder of the Exodus from Egypt. Despite ongoing military operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon, the IDF Rabbinate has provided soldiers with portable sukkahs that meet religious requirements and can be quickly assembled in the field.

After almost 20 years: the first Sukkah in Gaza 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/qmbGViBNHJ — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 13, 2024

In addition to the sukkahs, around 12,000 sets of the “Four Species” were distributed to soldiers, ensuring they can participate in the holiday rituals. These species include a citron fruit (etrog), a palm frond (lulav), myrtle boughs (hadas), and willow branches (aravah), in accordance with the biblical command in Leviticus 23:40.

This year’s Sukkot holiday comes nearly a year after the deadly Hamas-led invasion of Israel during Simchat Torah, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the abduction of many others.

Hamas Preventing Civilians from Evacuating in Jabalia Amid IDF Operations

Hamas terrorists are reportedly stopping civilians from leaving the northern Gaza city of Jabalia as Israeli military operations continue in the area. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that Palestinian civilians attempting to evacuate to designated humanitarian zones were being blocked by Hamas fighters, who have resorted to violence to keep them in the conflict zone.

In a conversation recorded by the IDF’s Intelligence Corps’ Unit 504, a resident of Jabalia explained how Hamas militants were hitting people with sticks to prevent them from following the army’s instructions to move to safer areas like Al-Mawasi, a humanitarian zone. “When we try to go, they hit us and tell us to go back. What can we do? We want to leave, but they keep stopping us,” the resident told the IDF.

Israel is trying to evacuate Palestinian civilians to safety. Hamas is stopping them. pic.twitter.com/ff1LMldf0v — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 14, 2024

The IDF emphasized that it is making every effort to protect civilians by encouraging them to evacuate, while Hamas continues to endanger them by keeping them in harm’s way.

Since October 6, the IDF has been conducting operations in Jabalia to dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure and prevent the terrorist organization from regaining control of the area. The IDF has urged civilians to move to Al-Mawasi, where they have set up field hospitals, provided food and water, and delivered medical supplies.

The military reported that it has killed numerous Hamas terrorists in Jabalia over the last day through airstrikes and direct combat, while continuing to destroy weapon caches and tunnel networks. The IDF reiterated that its goal in Gaza is to neutralize Hamas’s ability to threaten Israel and to secure the release of hostages taken by the group during the October 7 attacks.