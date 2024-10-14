Volunteering in Israel for Such a Time as This

Many of my Christian friends are volunteering in Israel at this time of war because Israeli farmers, harvesters, businessmen and others are having to defend the nation, and there is a great shortage of workers in the land.

One year after the atrocities of 7 October 2023, Israelis are still struggling with the growing antisemitism in this world. Yet evangelicals who believe in Bible prophecies continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with beleaguered Israelis. The following touching message from an Australian friend shows the depth of sacrificial love and concern of many Christians for the Jewish people.

“Dear Christine,

For quite some time I’ve been working towards getting to Israel.

For a very long time I’ve been unable to get work in my area of expertise, despite applying for hundreds of jobs. I’m highly credentialed, qualified and published, yet have not been able to get proper work, and companies I work for suffer problems and can’t keep me on.

A Jewish mate who works for government transport needed someone to fill a job no one wanted— they’d been trying to get someone for over a year. I took the job as a bus cleaner. It’s been hard, fatiguing work with a lot of exposure to toxic chemicals, and I have to wear PPE for most of the day. The pay is one tenth what I normally get. However after meeting commitments I’ve managed to save up enough to get to Israel! I’ve been accepted as a volunteer with Sar El Magen David Adom. The plan is to arrive early November and stay for the month or indefinitely as the LORD leads!

I would greatly appreciate your prayers.

—J.W. in Australia”

I answered my Aussie friend, “I’m so very touched by your message, and I pray for you for supernatural protection against toxic poisoning at your present job. May the Lord grant you a great testimony. He sees your heart. I’m so happy for you that you are going to Israel!”

Meanwhile, our Swiss filmmaker friends Marc and Ruth Villiger in the featured photos have helped the National Food Bank organization called Leket Israel who arrange for volunteers on Israeli farms. The Villigers earlier this year helped to harvest vegetables and to prepare clementine trees in the south for the new harvest.

The Villigers joined 70,000 annual volunteers in gleaning, sorting and packaging rescued food for Israelis in need. Volunteering with Leket Israel is a hands-on activity. No previous experience is required. There are two categories:

—“Harvest Helpers”: Gleaning at fields in Rishon Lezion, appropriate for all ages.

—“Leket on the Move”: Sorting and packing at the Logistics Center warehouse in Gan Haim is appropriate for all ages. However, young children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

My friend Jonathan Feldstein, director of the Genesis 123 Foundation, is organizing Christian helpers with the olive harvest. Jonathan is inspired by the Romans 11 picture of the olive tree of God and is partnering in this project nicknamed “Root and Branch” with an Iranian believer who supports Israel.

Tommy Waller’s faith-based volunteer program called HaYovel gives amazing opportunities for volunteers to fulfill Biblical prophecy by helping to harvest grapes on the Mount of Blessings in biblical Samaria. Visit https://serveisrael.com/ to learn more.

The Sar-El volunteer experience has many opportunities for volunteers to help Israel. Make sure you meet the conditions of entry into Israel, as indicated on the website of the Israeli ministry of health: https://corona.health.gov.il/en/abroad/arriving-by-air/

The entire application process can take up to 6 to 8 weeks to complete. After the Sar-El staff review applications, video interviews are conducted. Applicants will receive an email with a link to documents that will need to be completed and then uploaded, including an indemnification waiver and a medical approval form. Health and travel insurance is mandatory. SAR-EL only accepts applicants who hold a valid passport and (a visa if needed) which must be valid 6 months after their program ends. Click here for On line Application Form

Volunteering to help those in distress is a noble act, deeply rooted in Scripture:

Isaiah 58:10-11 – The Blessings of Helping the Needy

Scripture: “If you spend yourselves in behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, then your light will rise in the darkness, and your night will become like the noonday. The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame.”

Exhortation: This passage in Isaiah reminds us that when we pour ourselves out for those in need, God promises to take care of us in return! HalleluYah! The blessings of helping others go beyond the immediate act. God strengthens and sustains those who are generous with their time and resources.

Proverbs 19:17 – Lending to the Lord

Scripture: “Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.”

Exhortation: This verse highlights that God does not overlook our acts of kindness and promises a reward.

Micah 6:8 – The Call to Act Justly and Show Mercy

Scripture: “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

Exhortation: Volunteering is an active demonstration of God’s love and justice in a broken world, where many are suffering and in need of His mercy through our hands. Volunteering to help the hurting is a reflection of true love for our neighbor.

James 1:27 – Pure and Undefiled Religion

Scripture: “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

Exhortation: Helping those in distress, such as orphans and widows, is a practical expression of true, undefiled religion. James underscores the idea that faith without action is dead, and our care for the vulnerable demonstrates the sincerity of our devotion to the God of Israel.

