Recent reports from Israel’s Channel 12 indicate that Hamas privately acknowledged that approximately 80% of the casualties from the war against Israel were affiliated with the organization or are their family members. This revelation casts doubt on claims made by the Biden administration and the United Nations concerning civilian deaths.

Hamas has claimed that the total death toll in Gaza has reached around 40,000. However, it is crucial to note that the group does not differentiate between terrorists and civilian casualties in its figures, raising questions about the accuracy and reliability of this data. The Ministry of Health in Gaza, which operates under Hamas, reports that nearly 40% of those killed are adult males aged 18 to 59, a demographic that includes combatants.

The Role of International Media and Data Verification

A significant portion of international media continues to reference unverified casualty figures provided by Hamas. These figures have been scrutinized by statisticians and experts for lacking a clear distinction between combatants and non-combatants. For instance, a recent United Nations report using this same data concluded that 51.3% of the fatalities were women and children—a claim that various analysts have challenged as “impossible”.

In a notable critique, Abraham Wyner, a professor of statistics at the Wharton School, highlighted the implausibility of Hamas’s assertion that 70% of casualties are women and children, labeling it “statistically impossible.” This skepticism underscores the broader issue of data reliability in conflict reporting.

Incomplete Data and Reporting Challenges

Adding to the confusion, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza has admitted to having “incomplete data” for a significant portion of the reported fatalities. As of April, the ministry lacked complete records for approximately one-third of the casualties it claims to have documented. This raises serious concerns about the integrity of the reported figures.

David Adesnik, from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, remarked on the inconsistencies in the ministry’s reporting methods, suggesting that it is attempting to shield itself from scrutiny over its data collection practices. He criticized U.S. media for relying on these figures without question, highlighting the risk of disseminating potentially unreliable information.

The Political Implications of Casualty Figures

The Biden administration and the United Nations have faced criticism for citing Hamas’s casualty numbers as factual, which may inadvertently lend credibility to unverified claims. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces estimate that at least 13,000 of those killed in Gaza were terrorists, alongside an additional 1,000 who died during the October 7 attack inside Israel.

As the conflict continues, the debate over casualty figures reflects broader tensions surrounding the war and the narratives being constructed around it. Accurate data collection and reporting are vital for understanding the full impact of the conflict and ensuring accountability.