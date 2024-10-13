Record Surge in Antisemitic Incidents in the U.S. Following October 7 Attacks

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has reported a staggering rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States over the past year, with more than 10,000 incidents recorded between October 7, 2023, and September 24, 2024. This marks the highest number of antisemitic incidents ever documented by the ADL since it began tracking such data in 1979. The recent figures reveal an alarming increase of over 200% compared to the same period in the previous year, which recorded 3,325 incidents.

Context and Key Findings

The spike in antisemitism closely follows the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which has had a profound impact on Jewish communities in the U.S. According to ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, the period following the attack has been marked by persistent threats and a surge in calls for violence against Jews and Israelis. Greenblatt emphasized that Jewish Americans have faced “a shocking number of antisemitic threats” and have not experienced a moment of respite since the attacks.

The breakdown of the recorded incidents is as follows:

8,015 incidents of verbal or written harassment

1,840 incidents of vandalism

Over 150 physical assaults

Disturbing Trends on College Campuses

Particularly concerning is the significant increase in antisemitic incidents on college campuses, which saw a 500% rise from the previous year. This surge is indicative of a broader trend, where anti-Israel protests have escalated into expressions of antisemitism. In total, at least 1,200 incidents occurred on campuses, where demonstrations often included calls for violence against Jews and accusations of genocide against Israel.

Impact on Jewish Institutions

Jewish institutions have also been heavily affected, with more than 2,000 antisemitic incidents reported at places such as synagogues and community centers. Notably, over half of these incidents involved bomb threats—a sharp increase from the 81 recorded in the prior year.

The data also highlighted that more than 3,000 incidents occurred during anti-Israel protests, some of which featured explicit support for terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. This troubling trend underscores the increasing intersection of political discourse and antisemitic sentiments in public spaces.

Ongoing Response and Future Projections

In response to the rising antisemitism, the Biden administration introduced several initiatives aimed at combating hate and ensuring the safety of Jewish communities. However, the effectiveness of these measures has been questioned in light of the escalating incidents.

The ADL expects the preliminary figures to rise as more reports come in from partners, law enforcement, and victims. The final report on antisemitic incidents for 2024 is anticipated to be published in the spring of 2025.

As the ADL continues its mission to combat antisemitism and protect democratic values, the community is urged to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing hate in all its forms. The organization stands as a leading force against antisemitism, striving to foster a just and inclusive society for all.

For more detailed information, visit the ADL’s official website at www.adl.org.