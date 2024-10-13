Christopher Columbus: A Sephardic Jew from Western Europe?

Historians have long debated Christopher Columbus’s enigmatic origins. The 15th-century explorer led Spanish-funded expeditions to the Americas. Now, Spanish scientists claim to have uncovered compelling evidence that Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, challenging the traditional narrative of his Italian heritage.

For centuries, the accepted theory was that Columbus hailed from Genoa, Italy. However, numerous alternative theories have emerged, suggesting origins as diverse as Spain, Greece, Portugal, and Britain. The mystery surrounding Columbus’s birthplace has been further complicated by conflicting claims about his final resting place.

To settle this centuries-old debate, a team of researchers led by forensic expert Miguel Lorente conducted a 22-year investigation. Their groundbreaking findings were unveiled in a documentary titled “Columbus DNA: The True Origin,” aired on Spain’s national broadcaster, TVE.

Lorente explained the significance of their discoveries: “We have DNA from Christopher Columbus, very partial, but sufficient. We have DNA from Hernando Colón, his son. And both in the Y chromosome (male) and in the mitochondrial DNA (transmitted by the mother) of Hernando, there are traits compatible with Jewish origin.”

The research team analyzed DNA samples from remains buried in Seville Cathedral, which is long believed to be Columbus’s final resting place. By comparing these samples with those of known relatives and descendants, they were able to conclude Columbus’s genetic heritage.

While the exact birthplace of Columbus remains elusive, Lorente stated that their findings indicate he was born in Western Europe. This revelation adds weight to the theory that Columbus may have been a Spanish Jew, a possibility that has intrigued historians for years.

The historical context lends credence to this theory. Around 300,000 Jews lived in Spain before the Catholic monarchs Isabella and Ferdinand ordered Jews and Muslims to convert to Catholicism or leave the country. Many settled around the world, with the term “Sephardic” deriving from “Sefarad,” the Hebrew word for Spain.

Columbus’s own writings provide tantalizing clues to his possible Jewish heritage. In his letters, he made frequent references to the Hebrew Bible and figures such as Moses, David, Abraham, Isaac, and Sarah. He even computed the age of the world according to the Jewish calendar, writing, “…and from the destruction: the Second Temple according to the Jews to the present day, being the year of the birth of Our Lord 1481, are 1413 years…”

Furthermore, Columbus’s associations with Jewish astronomers and navigators in Lisbon, such as Joseph Vecinho and Martin Behaim, add to the circumstantial evidence supporting his Sephardic origins.

Interestingly, the timing of Columbus’s expedition coincided with a pivotal moment in Spanish history. On April 29, 1492, the same day Columbus received authorization to equip his fleet, the Edict of Expulsion was publicly announced in several major Spanish cities. This edict forced Jews to either convert to Christianity or leave Spain, leading to a mass exodus of the Jewish population.

While the DNA analysis provides compelling evidence for Columbus’s Jewish ancestry, it’s important to note that the research is ongoing. Lorente emphasized that while their findings are “almost absolutely reliable,” the large amount of data and complexities involved in the research require careful interpretation.

As we continue to unravel the mysteries surrounding Christopher Columbus, this new evidence challenges us to reconsider not only his personal history but also the broader context of European exploration and the diverse cultural influences that shaped the Age of Discovery. The revelation of Columbus’s possible Sephardic Jewish heritage adds a new dimension to our understanding of this controversial historical figure and the complex tapestry of 15th-century European society.