Yom Kippur Miracle: Drone strikes old-age home; no injuries

On Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Hezbollah, a jihadist terrorist organization, launched a large-scale attack on Israel from Lebanon. The assault included approximately 320 rockets, mortars, and drones, targeting various locations across the country.

On the holiest holiday for the Jewish people, approx. 320 projectiles were fired by Hezbollah toward Israeli civilians.



This should tell you everything you need to know about our enemies. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 12, 2024

Attack Details

The Israel Defense Forces reported that Hezbollah fired some 320 projectiles at Israeli civilians during Yom Kippur. The attack began on the eve of the holy day when two drones from central Lebanon entered Israeli airspace, with one striking a housing facility for the elderly in Herzliya. By a miracle, no one was injured.

Security and rescue forces at the site where a drone fired from Lebanon caused damage to a building in Herzliya, October 11, 2024. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

כטבם טייל לו בשכונה שלי ביום כיפור. כל הילדים היו ברחוב עם אופניים מבוהלים. pic.twitter.com/x9ofCNubNC — Amir🍀 (@kraitzer) October 11, 2024

Concurrently, two rockets were fired from northern Gaza, landing in Ashkelon. The assault resulted in three people being lightly wounded in Western Galilee when a rocket exploded in their vicinity.

The IDF says two drones were launched from Lebanon. Air defenses intercepted one of them. The army is investigating whether it was a drone or interceptor fragment that hit the nursing home. https://t.co/WTeaXNDUaw pic.twitter.com/7S3RUJAbVG — Ariel Oseran (@ariel_oseran) October 11, 2024

Notable Targets

Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted a particularly concerning target of the attack. “Hezbollah’s latest targets were elderly Jews and Holocaust survivors in a retirement home,” he stated. Herzog elaborated on the attack against the Beit Juliana Retirement Home in Herzliya, saying, “On Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon fired a drone which hit the Beit Juliana Retirement Home in Herzliya—named for the late queen of the Netherlands, the grandmother of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander—and whose residents include Holocaust survivors, who came to Israel from the Netherlands.”

The president noted the resilience of the residents, adding, “A symbol of dignity and resilience, the home and its residents—who thankfully were in the safe room during the attack—have covered the hole and damage caused by the drone with an Israeli flag.”

Media Coverage

Major news outlets’ coverage of this attack has been notable for what some perceive as significant omissions. The Associated Press, which often notes holy days in the Islamic calendar, did not report that Yom Kippur is the most sacred Jewish day. Instead, they described it as “celebrated in Israel as Yom Kippur, or the Jewish Day of Atonement.”

Reuters‘ coverage did not mention that the attack occurred on Yom Kippur or that it is the most sacred Jewish day. The news agency also did not describe Hamas or Hezbollah as terror groups in its reporting.

The New York Times similarly did not note in its coverage that Saturday was Yom Kippur or its significance in Judaism. This stands in contrast to their reporting on Ramadan, which they have described as the holiest month for Muslims when discussing actions of Israeli police officers.

These omissions in media coverage have raised questions about the consistency and completeness of reporting on events in the region. The contrast between the detailed reporting of Islamic holy days and the lack of similar recognition for Jewish holy days has been particularly noted by observers.