Israel declares Oct. 27 as day commemorating Hamas massacre of Israelis

The Israeli government has declared that a national memorial day commemorating the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Palestinian Hamas massacre of Israelis will be observed on Sunday, October 27. While memorials were held in Israel and worldwide on October 7, Jewish law mandates that the Yahrtzeit (anniversary of a death) takes place according to the Hebrew calendar. This creates a dilemma as the massacre took place on the Biblical holiday of Shemini Atzeret, also known as Simchat Torah. Jewish law forbids mourning on holidays.

As a result, the government declared that the commemoration will be observed two days after the holiday, the 24th day of Tishrei, beginning on Saturday evening and continuing until Sunday evening.

It is interesting to note that October 27 marks exactly one year since the IDF began ground operations in Gaza.

As per Israeli law, places of entertainment will be closed, and the flag will be lowered to half-mast.