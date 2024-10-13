Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel declares Oct. 27 as day commemorating Hamas massacre of Israelis

The death of His faithful ones is grievous in Hashem's sight.

Psalms

116:

15

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 13, 2024

< 1 minute

A public bomb shelter where Israelis were murdered at the October 7 massacre one year ago, on a road near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, September 19, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

The Israeli government has declared that a national memorial day commemorating the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Palestinian Hamas massacre of Israelis will be observed on  Sunday, October 27. While memorials were held in Israel and worldwide on October 7, Jewish law mandates that the Yahrtzeit (anniversary of a death) takes place according to the Hebrew calendar. This creates a dilemma as the massacre took place on the Biblical holiday of Shemini Atzeret, also known as Simchat Torah. Jewish law forbids mourning on holidays. 

As a result, the government declared that the commemoration will be observed two days after the holiday, the 24th day of Tishrei, beginning on Saturday evening and continuing until Sunday evening. 

It is interesting to note that October 27 marks exactly one year since the IDF began ground operations in Gaza. 

As per Israeli law, places of entertainment will be closed, and the flag will be lowered to half-mast.

