Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

REPORT: CBS News tells reporters: “Jerusalem is not in Israel”

If I forget you, O Yerushalayim, let my right hand wither;

Psalms

136:

5

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 11, 2024

2 min read

Israel Country is push pinned on world map close up zoom photo with high resolution (Source: Shutterstock)

According to a recent report, Mark Memmott, CBS News’s senior director of standards and practices, emailed all of its employees in August, instructing them to “be careful with some terms when we talk or write about the news” from Israel and Gaza. 

According to the report in The Free Press,  the employees were instructed that when referring to Jerusalem, “Do not refer to it as being in Israel.” 

It should be emphasized that this instruction was issued to thousands of journalists and reporters. 

“Yes, the U.S. embassy is there and the Trump administration recognized it as being Israel’s capital. But its status is disputed. The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel regards Jerusalem as its ‘eternal and undivided’ capital, while the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem—occupied by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war—as the capital of a future state.”

The story comes as part of ongoing revelations made by The Free Press on “a double standard exists for journalism at CBS when it relates to Israel and Jews.”

Jerusalem was unified in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in its entirety by the Israeli government under the Basic Law: Jerusalem, Capital of Israel passed by the Knesset on 30 July 1980.The US government has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital under the Jerusalem Embassy Act passed by Congress in 1995.

A previous report revealed a meeting of CBS Mornings’ editorial team Tuesday that included a debate about whether it is “fair to talk about whether Israel should exist at all.” During the debate, Tony Dokoupil was admonished for his tough questioning of Ta-Nehisi Coates about the inaccuracies and anti-Israel views expressed in his new book, The Message. Coates was provided the questions before the interview by co-host Gayle King. 

“Why leave out that Israel is surrounded by countries that want to eliminate it? Why leave out that Israel deals with terror groups that want to eliminate it?” Dokoupil had asked Coates.

One CBS employee told the Free Press that the controversy surrounding Dokoupil has revealed a double standard at the network. 

“There is a huge difference between how all ethnic or minority groups are treated and how Jews and Jewish issues are treated,” the CBS insider said. “The rule of thumb is: If you are Jewish and you are interested in reporting on Jews or Jewish issues, that’s a ‘hold on’ or a ‘no,’ whereas for any other group it would be an enthusiastic ‘yes.’”

Dokoupil is Jewish and his ex-wife and two children live in Israel. 

$
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $100.00

Share this article

Related articles

Record number of Jews visit the Temple Mount

Picture of JNS

JNS

Record number of Jews ascend to the Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av; Prostrate themselves before God of Israel

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israel reportedly going ahead with major building plans in southern Jerusalem

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .