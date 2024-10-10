Hamas hijacks aid, Hezbollah strikes Israel, and Israel’s response to Iran attack

Hamas Hijacks Humanitarian Aid Convoy in Gaza, Caught Red-Handed on Camera

On October 10, 2024, Hamas was caught on video seizing nearly half of a 100-truck humanitarian aid convoy entering Gaza. According to a report by Channel 12’s Almog Boker, the terror group took control of 47 trucks shortly after they crossed the Rafah border from Egypt. The footage, captured in real time, showed Hamas operatives attacking drivers and commandeering the vehicles, which were then driven through the city escorted by armed militants. Any civilians attempting to approach the trucks were met with gunfire.

The ongoing diversion of humanitarian aid by Hamas has raised concerns about the group’s stranglehold over Gaza’s population. The aid, intended to alleviate hunger, instead serves as a resource for the group’s continued dominance. Reports suggest that Hamas resells the aid, using the profits to recruit and pay fighters. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have acknowledged the problem, pledging to cut off Hamas’s access to aid supplies to undermine their revenue.

Trucks with Humanitarian aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 2, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Criticism has come from both Israeli citizens and international voices, with demands to halt aid distribution until measures can ensure it reaches civilians in need. Despite warnings from U.S. President Joe Biden that aid diversion would result in a cessation of assistance, pressure remains on Israel to maintain the flow of supplies.

Hezbollah Rocket Attack Leaves Two Dead in Northern Israel

On October 9, 2024, Hezbollah launched a series of rocket attacks from Lebanon, striking the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona. The assault resulted in the deaths of two individuals, both around 40 years old, who succumbed to their injuries shortly after emergency responders arrived. The attack, which targeted the largely evacuated border town, also caused fires that required multiple fire brigades to extinguish.

5 Fire crews from the Galilee-Golan station are working to save several buildings in Kiryat Shmona, as a result of direct hits from missiles from Lebanese territory.



The firefighters are working on the spot to stop the spread of the fires and search for victims. pic.twitter.com/8XZLjy6cyM — Netanel Worthy – נתנאל וורתי (@NetanelWorthy) October 9, 2024

Earlier the same day, Hezbollah had fired around 40 rockets into the Upper Galilee and Haifa regions. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) managed to intercept some of the rockets, but several caused damage. Six people in the Haifa Bay area were treated for injuries, including a teenager with a shrapnel wound and others with minor wounds.

The attack underscores the heightened tension along the Israel-Lebanon border, with Hezbollah’s increased rocket fire representing a serious escalation in hostilities.

Israel’s Security Cabinet Prepares Response to Iranian Missile Attack

Israel’s Security Cabinet is set to meet on October 10, 2024, to decide on a course of action following Iran’s large-scale missile assault earlier in the month. On October 1, Tehran launched over 180 ballistic missiles at Israel in two waves, marking only the second direct attack by Iran on Israeli soil. Thanks to efforts by Israel, the United States, and Jordan, the majority of missiles were intercepted, and the only reported casualty was a Palestinian man struck by debris near Jericho.

Anti-missile system fires interception missiles as missiles fired from Iran, as it seen over Jerusalem, on October 1, 2024. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated that Israel’s retaliation would be “powerful, precise, and surprising.” He reassured that while the Iranian attack was aggressive, it failed to achieve its objectives, leaving Israeli military capabilities intact. Gallant’s statements emphasized that Israel’s military assets, including the air force and intelligence units, remain fully operational.

In recent communications, President Joe Biden reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel’s security, condemning Iran’s actions and reinforcing the alliance between the two nations.