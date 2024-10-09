States which did not implement the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism have more Jew-hatred on campus

New research undertaken by the Antisemitism Research Center (ARC) at the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) shows that those U.S. states that have not implemented the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism are more likely to have larger amounts of Jew-hatred on their university and college campuses.

In a study demonstrating that the weekly average of anti-Semitic incidents on U.S. campuses rose by 585% after the October 7th massacre, 63% of incidents on campus last semester came from just six states, none of which have implemented the IHRA definition, and only New York and Massachusetts of those have symbolically adopted it.

“Any debate over the importance and necessity of implementing the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism, overwhelmingly endorsed and accepted by the Jewish community, should have been long over,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Unfortunately, we are now looking at the direct results of a lack of implementation, and Jews, especially Jewish students on U.S. campuses, are witnessing and feeling the results of this neglect.”

“Our research has shown that when states adopt and implement IHRA Antisemitism goes down, when they don’t, Antisemitism goes up. The facts speak for themselves, and they should embarrass into action any decision-maker at the state of federal level that has yet to implement IHRA fully. One can not talk about fighting Antisemitism and disregard the only acceptable tool to do so.”

Alongside that research, the ARC and the Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University have released a new report showing that just 21 entities across the world adopted or endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism in the first half of 2024, from the beginning of January to the end of June.

The number of adoptions and endorsements in the first half of 2024 marked a troubling decrease from the same period in 2023. This decline is particularly concerning given the alarming rise in antisemitism worldwide following the October 7th massacre in Israel. Despite the urgency of the situation, the momentum behind adopting and implementing the IHRA definition appears to have slowed.

“Especially at a time of rapidly increasing Antisemitism, the IHRA Definition is a vital tool in the protection of Jews and Jewish communities around the world,” said Chief of Staff of CAM Arthur Maserjian. “The fact that we are witnessing a decline in adoptions of IHRA globally is a dangerous setback for Jews, and directly impinges on the safety of the Jewish People.”

These 21 new adoptions, in addition to 5 retroactive adoptions, brought the global total of IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism adoptions and endorsements to 1,242 as of June 30. The 1,242 entities include: 45 countries (including 25 out of 27 EU member states), 533 non-federal government entities, 347 educational institutions, 258 public organizations, and 58 private organizations.

While many institutions have embraced the IHRA definition, there remains a significant gap between adoption and meaningful implementation. Without proactive measures to incorporate the definition into anti-discrimination policies, educational curricula, and legal frameworks, its potential to combat antisemitism effectively is severely limited.

“The reluctance to implement the IHRA definition, coupled with fewer new adoptions, suggests a lack of commitment from some decision-makers to confront the growing threat of Jew-hatred,” Maserjian continued. “Furthermore, legal systems must be equipped to prosecute antisemitic crimes based on the IHRA definition, providing a clear deterrent against hate crimes.”

“The fight against antisemitism requires more than symbolic gestures; it demands concrete actions. Jews are being threatened globally and frequently feel they are not being adequately protected.”

Read the full report — The IHRA Working Definition in the Post-October 7 World: Trends and Case Studies — HERE.

Full Data:

The full set of global adoption and endorsement data is available HERE.