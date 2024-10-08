US Leaders urge ceasefire and address Israeli-Iranian tensions – while Hezbollah attacks Israel

US Officials Call for Ceasefire on First Anniversary of Oct. 7

In remarks marking the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on southern Israel, President Joe Biden and other senior U.S. officials called for a ceasefire in Gaza. They underscored the immense toll the ongoing conflict has taken on both Palestinians and Israelis.

President Biden stated, “October 7 will be remembered not only as a day of suffering for the Jewish people but also for Palestinians, as the violence sparked by Hamas has caused widespread devastation.” He emphasized that civilians on both sides have suffered greatly and reiterated his commitment to securing a ceasefire that would bring hostages home, deliver humanitarian aid, and ensure Israel’s security.

People take cover as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Yemen, at the parking lot of the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, October 7, 2024. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90

Vice President Kamala Harris described the attacks as “pure evil,” highlighting how the conflict has caused renewed fear among Jews worldwide. She called for an end to the violence in Gaza and reaffirmed the U.S.’s support for a peaceful resolution. In a similar tone, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin mourned the loss of innocent lives, condemning the terror acts of Hamas while advocating for a negotiated end to the conflict.

Biden Offers Israel Money to not strike Iran sites

Amid rising tensions with Iran, the Biden administration has proposed a diplomatic and military aid package to Israel in an effort to prevent Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear and oil sites. This offer comes after Iran’s recent missile attacks on Israel and heightened tensions following the assassination of Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, ahead of his trip to Washington for urgent talks, acknowledged the U.S. offer but stated that Israel reserves the right to defend itself in the way it sees fit. Gallant emphasized that Israel would retaliate against Iran at a time and place of its choosing, making clear that all options remain on the table.

The remains of a missile fired from Iran into Israel a few days ago, seen in the forests of Tzfat, Northern Israel. October 6, 2024. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

U.S. officials have pushed for diplomatic solutions while providing Israel with military support to defend itself against Iranian-backed aggression. However, Israel’s leadership has remained steadfast in its stance, warning that any strike on Iranian targets would be proportional and aimed at deterring further escalation.

Hezbollah Fires Over 100 Rockets at Haifa, Causing Injuries and Damage

Hezbollah launched a major rocket attack on the Israeli city of Haifa on Tuesday, firing more than 100 rockets from Lebanon. The attack resulted in multiple impacts across the city, leaving a 70-year-old woman injured by shrapnel. The woman was transported to Rambam Hospital for treatment.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that its Iron Dome defense system intercepted many of the rockets. However, significant damage occurred, including direct hits on buildings and infrastructure in Haifa and surrounding areas. The assault followed Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut earlier that day.

MDA Spokesperson:Update on Red Alert sirens in Haifa region



— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) October 8, 2024

Hezbollah’s rocket attacks, part of a year-long barrage of over 12,000 projectiles, have led to widespread displacement in northern Israel. Israeli officials have made it clear that the return of evacuated civilians is a priority, and they continue to escalate military operations against Hezbollah to bring an end to the ongoing attacks.