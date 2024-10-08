Five Reasons to Help the Poor (according to the Hebrew Bible)

The Bible gives us endless wisdom on how to live meaningful, compassionate lives, and one of its most powerful teachings is the call to care for those in need. In today’s Israel, where many families face the unimaginable challenge of feeding their children after being displaced by the events of October 7th, these ancient lessons carry even more weight.

With over 1.98 million people living in poverty, including hundreds of thousands of children and elderly, the need for food is urgent. Soup kitchens and food pantries are working around the clock, but they can’t do it alone.

Here are five timeless Old Testament lessons that inspire us to take action and help feed Israel’s neediest families today.

1. Leviticus: Leaving the Corners of Your Field for the Poor

In Leviticus 19:9-10, God commands the people of Israel to leave the corners of their fields unharvested so that the poor and the stranger can gather food. This act of intentional kindness—providing for those who cannot provide for themselves—resonates deeply in Israel’s current struggle.

Lesson: Just as the Israelites left part of their harvest for others, we are called to set aside what we can to support Israel’s neediest today. Soup kitchens and food pantries are modern-day gleaning fields, where your donations can ensure that no family goes without food.

Inside the Kiryat Yovel soup kitchen, which the people of Jerusalem rely on

2. Proverbs: “Whoever is Generous to the Poor Lends to the Lord” (Proverbs 19:17)

Generosity toward the poor is considered a personal loan to God. When you give to those in need, God promises to repay you in kind. The simplicity of this proverb serves as a powerful reminder that feeding the hungry is not only a social responsibility but a spiritual investment.

Lesson: By feeding the hungry in Israel, you are participating in a divine transaction—one where your kindness is not just an act of charity but a fulfillment of a higher calling.

3. Isaiah 58: Sharing Your Bread with the Hungry

The prophet Isaiah implores us to “share your bread with the hungry and bring the homeless poor into your house” (Isaiah 58:7). In times of crisis, such as after the October 7th attacks, this ancient instruction feels more relevant than ever.

Lesson: Israel365 is not only sharing bread but also providing hope, dignity, and warmth to displaced families who have lost everything. Your contributions can bring light into the darkness for these struggling families.

4. Deuteronomy: Caring for the Stranger, the Orphan, and the Widow

Deuteronomy 24:19 teaches us to ensure that the stranger, the orphan, and the widow have food. This group of vulnerable people is at the heart of many of Israel’s soup kitchens and food pantries, which continue to serve communities affected by conflict and poverty.

Lesson: Today, we can follow this biblical mandate by supporting the efforts to feed those who have been displaced by war, including new immigrants, soldiers, and families who have lost their providers. We are called to offer them sustenance and security.

5. Psalm 145: “He Gives Food to All”

In Psalm 145:15-16, it is written: “The eyes of all look to You, and You give them their food at the proper time. You open Your hand and satisfy the desires of every living thing.” This poetic verse reminds us that ultimately, God is the provider of all sustenance—but we are His hands in the world.

Lesson: By donating to organizations like Israel365, you can be part of God’s mission to feed His people, ensuring that no child, elderly person, or family goes hungry during these difficult times.

Answer the Call

In times of crisis, the Biblical call to feed the hungry is louder than ever. These timeless lessons remind us that helping others is not just an option—it’s a responsibility. The soup kitchens and food pantries across Israel are struggling to meet the increasing demand as families grapple with the loss of homes, jobs, and security. Your support can make all the difference, bringing not just food, but hope, into the lives of Israel’s most vulnerable.

As Isaiah 58:10 reminds us: “Then shall your light shine in darkness, and your gloom shall be like noonday.” Let’s ensure that the light continues to shine for Israel’s neediest families.

