Israeli Hostage Confirmed Dead, 26,000 attacks against Israel, and Hamas hit hard

Over 26,000 Projectiles Launched at Israel Since October 2023

Since the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, more than 26,000 rockets, missiles, and drones have been fired at Israel by Iran and its allied militant groups, as reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

This data was released on the first anniversary of the attack, revealing that 13,200 launches originated from Gaza, 12,400 from Lebanon, 400 from Iran, 180 from Yemen, and 60 from Syria, as of October 2, 2024.

The IDF also estimates that approximately 17,000 militants have been killed in Gaza since the conflict began. This includes a high likelihood of 14,000 fatalities and a lower probability for the remaining 3,000. Due to Hamas withholding exact numbers, the IDF’s Intelligence Division continues to work on producing accurate estimates.

Firefighters work to extinguish wildfires following drone attack from Lebanon in the Golan Heights, on September 25, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

Among those killed in Gaza, eight were of the rank of brigade commander or higher, 30 were battalion commanders, and 165 were company-level commanders.

The IDF further reports that by September 25, Israeli forces had struck around 40,300 targets in Gaza, destroyed more than 1,000 rocket launch sites and command centers, and identified 4,700 tunnels.

In the ongoing confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israeli forces have killed over 800 militants, including 90 commanders. These numbers exclude incidents such as last month’s explosions targeting Hezbollah operatives, which Israel has not claimed responsibility for.

Additionally, the IDF stated that it had targeted approximately 4,900 locations in Lebanon by air and 6,000 by land as of September 29, 2024.

Israeli forces operating under Central Command have neutralized over 690 militants in regions including Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem since the conflict erupted. The IDF’s Unit 504, specializing in human intelligence, has conducted around 7,000 investigations related to the war.

Since the conflict began, 728 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives, including 347 during ground operations in Gaza. Over 4,500 soldiers have sustained injuries, with nearly 700 classified as serious cases. Currently, 196 soldiers remain hospitalized.

Furthermore, operational accidents have claimed the lives of 56 soldiers in Gaza, with 28 attributed to friendly fire incidents. In addition, more than 1,000 troops have been injured due to explosives, weapons, hazardous materials, and fires.

Since the start of the conflict, Israel has called up around 300,000 reservists, while Israeli forces have logged over 172,000 hours at sea and 360,000 flight hours.

Israeli Hostage Idan Shtivi Confirmed Dead

Idan Shtivi, a 28-year-old Israeli previously thought to be alive in Hamas captivity, has been confirmed dead, with his body being held in Gaza. This confirmation came exactly one year after the devastating October 7, 2023 attack, Channel 12 reported.

Shtivi and his friends were attempting to flee from the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel when they were targeted and killed by terrorists. Initially classified as missing, his family learned in January that he had been abducted. On the anniversary of the massacre, they were officially informed of his death.

The IDF based this conclusion on new intelligence, which had been vetted by a panel including experts from the Health Ministry, Religious Affairs Ministry, and Israel Police. “We continue to utilize a variety of methods to gather information on the hostages in Gaza,” the IDF said.

Though his remains remain in Gaza, Shtivi is survived by his parents, Eli and Dalit, three siblings, and his partner, Stav.

We are heartbroken to report that it has been confirmed that Idan Shtivi was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023 and his body is being held hostage in Gaza. Until now, he was believed to be alive. May his memory forever be a blessing. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/MBTHk9Eady — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) October 7, 2024

Shtivi and his friends were caught in the violence as they arrived at the festival, initially trying to flee toward central Israel when rocket fire began. Unfortunately, they encountered armed militants who fired upon them.

The Hostage Families Headquarters shared their grief over Shtivi’s death, highlighting his passions for nature, animals, and photography. He had been studying sustainability and governance at Reichman University, and his caring nature was reflected in the actions he took that day to help others escape the violence.

“Idan had come to the festival early to document his friends’ performances, but when the attack began, he chose to help others escape, leading to his abduction,” the organization noted.

The Tikva Forum, representing the families of hostages, also offered their condolences, remembering Shtivi for his bravery and his efforts to protect others. They urged for the swift return of all captives.

The October 7 attack claimed 1,200 lives, with 364 killed at the music festival. Thousands were injured, and 251 individuals were taken to Gaza, 101 of whom remain captives. The IDF confirmed that 34 of the hostages taken that day have since been declared dead.

Majority of Gaza Deaths Linked to Hamas, Israeli Estimate Shows

According to Israeli estimates, about 17,000 Hamas members and their family members have died in Gaza since October 7, 2023. In a report aired by Channel 12 on Sunday, Hamas reportedly acknowledged that around 80% of the fatalities in Gaza during the ongoing conflict were either Hamas members or their relatives.

Despite this, international media has often cited casualty figures provided by Hamas authorities in Gaza, which do not differentiate between combatants and civilians. Such statistics have been criticized by experts for their lack of verification.

Destroyed Palestinian homes after the Israeli army withdrew from the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 6, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry reports over 41,000 Palestinian deaths since the start of the conflict, sparked by Hamas’ attack on October 7, 2023. However, Israel has previously stated that approximately 17,000 of those killed in Gaza were combatants.

In a report published last month, the United Nations, relying on unverified data from Gaza’s Health Ministry, stated that 51.3% of those killed were women and children. Nevertheless, earlier in the year, a statistics expert dismissed Hamas’ claims that 70% of the casualties were women and children, calling them “statistically impossible” and “highly unreliable.”