Israeli Forces Redeploy to Northern Gaza to Combat Hamas Activity

On October 5, 2024, soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) 162nd Division redeployed from the Philadelphi Corridor, which borders Gaza and Egypt, to Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. This move was part of a broader counter-terrorism initiative aimed at curbing Hamas activity in the region. The 162nd Division, supported by troops from the 401st and 460th brigades, encircled the area with assistance from the Israeli Air Force. Their efforts targeted key Hamas military sites, including weapon storage facilities and underground infrastructure. The operation, which also resulted in casualties, was a strategic attempt to dismantle Hamas’ presence in Jabaliya and prevent the group’s resurgence.

#عاجل ‼️ إلى سكان شمال قطاع غزة،

⭕️حماس الارهابية تواصل محاولاتها ترسيخ بنيتها الإرهابية في منطقتكم مستغلة السكان والمآوي والمنشات الصحية درعًا بشريًا.



⭕️ينشر جيش الدفاع صباح اليوم خريطة الاخلاء الجديدة في منطقة شمال قطاع غزة والتي تهدف إلى التواصل معكم وإصدار أوامر الاخلاء وفق… pic.twitter.com/Gx4MPuajUj — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 6, 2024

The 162nd Division had previously been involved in operations against Hamas’ Rafah brigade in southern Gaza, where they successfully dismantled the brigade’s stronghold. However, intelligence reports revealed a growing threat in Jabaliya, prompting the division’s redeployment. This mission is part of a sustained effort to neutralize Hamas, which has been exploiting Gaza’s civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The IDF has also been encouraging civilians in northern Gaza to relocate to safer areas, establishing humanitarian zones to provide for those displaced by the conflict.

Mossad’s Ingenious Pager-Bomb Tactic Against Hezbollah

In an extraordinary display of espionage, Israel’s Mossad devised an operation in 2022 to infiltrate Hezbollah using pager bombs. According to a detailed report, these explosive devices were hidden inside pagers sold to Hezbollah operatives in 2023. The pagers, disguised as reliable communication devices, were actually rigged with explosives that could be remotely detonated. On September 17, 2023, Israel activated these bombs, resulting in significant losses for Hezbollah, with an estimated 3,000 operatives either killed or severely injured.

WP: Mossad designed pagers to explode among Hezbollah members



The devices had explosives activated by a combination that members of the group used to read encrypted messages.



In order to read them, the pager had to be held with both hands while pressing the buttons, which was… pic.twitter.com/tDw5EmimeU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 6, 2024

The operation relied on exploiting Hezbollah’s fear of Israeli surveillance. Mossad planted the pagers through a marketing agent trusted by the terrorist group. The pagers appeared to be robust and secure, fooling Hezbollah into purchasing 5,000 units. The explosives were so meticulously concealed that even dismantling the pagers wouldn’t reveal them. Mossad detonated the devices after ensuring they would cause maximum damage, both physically and strategically, leaving Hezbollah’s leadership reeling.

Although this daring operation severely weakened Hezbollah, it raised concerns within Israel about potential retaliation from both Hezbollah and its Iranian backers. Nonetheless, Israel’s leadership, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, opted to proceed, believing the operation’s benefits far outweighed the risks.

Security Breach Leads to Deadly Jaffa Attack

A gap in Israel’s Judea and Samaria security fence enabled two attackers from Hebron to enter Israel and carry out a deadly assault in Jaffa last week, claiming seven lives. The breach, part of a wider issue with numerous openings in the fence, has allowed thousands of unauthorized Palestinians to cross into Israeli territory daily. These security lapses have returned to levels not seen since 2022, causing serious concern among Israeli security officials.

Palestinian laborers illegally crossing the Israeli security fence through a hole to enter Israel in the outskirts of the West Bank city of Hebron, on August 30, 2020. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

The attackers took advantage of the unmonitored gaps near Jerusalem, raising alarms about the ability of infiltrators to carry out further attacks if the situation is not addressed. Despite attempts to control the influx of illegal entrants, the defense establishment estimates that there are around 40,000 unauthorized Palestinians inside Israel at any given time. Without immediate action, officials warn that more incidents like the Jaffa attack are likely to occur.

Israeli military officials are urging the government to either enforce stricter controls on Palestinian workers entering Israel or to seal the fence completely, thus separating the Israeli and Palestinian economies. The current situation has been deemed unsustainable, with military experts emphasizing the need for swift political decisions to improve border security and prevent future attacks.