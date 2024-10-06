Remember Amit Mann: A Heroic Response





Born and raised in Kibbutz Be’eri, 22-year-old Amit had always been drawn to the medical field. Her journey began in 2015 when she joined Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency medical service, as a youth volunteer. From the outset, Amit’s natural aptitude for medical care and her unwavering dedication quickly set her apart. Her early experiences with MDA weren’t just formative; they solidified her resolve to pursue a career in medicine.

As Amit advanced from a volunteer to an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and then to a paramedic, her dedication to saving lives only deepened. With every role she took on, her drive for knowledge and commitment to excellence became more evident. Her colleagues recall her as a steady presence amidst the chaos of emergencies, with her meticulous care for patients defining her professionalism. It was only natural that she soon became a teacher. She completed a course for instructors and began training new volunteers, sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm with the next generation of emergency responders.

Just two months before October 7, Amit began teaching the regional paramedic course in the Negev. This new role was a testament to her expertise and the trust placed in her by MDA. As an instructor, Amit didn’t just impart knowledge; she instilled in her students the same sense of duty and compassion that drove her. Her dream was to study medicine and continue saving lives on a larger scale, a dream that, tragically, she would not live to fulfill.

On the morning of October 7, Kibbutz Be’eri, Amit’s home and workplace, became a battleground. The clinic where Amit was treating the wounded from the initial barrage soon found itself under siege.

For six grueling hours, Amit was trapped in the clinic, surrounded by the injured and the fallen. The terrorists’ attempts to breach the facility were relentless, yet Amit’s focus remained unshakeable. In these dire circumstances, her true character shone through. Despite the imminent danger to her own life, Amit continued to provide medical care, her patients’ well-being her sole priority.

Through WhatsApp messages to her sisters, Amit painted a heart-wrenching picture of the unfolding tragedy. “There’s a nurse and a dentist here. We’re doing what we can. Many injured people are bleeding out, but there is no way to evacuate them.”

As the siege wore on, Amit’s messages to her sister Lior took on a more urgent tone. “I don’t think I’ll make it out of here. Please be strong if something happens to me,” she texted, her courage evident even in the face of her own mortality.

Tragically, the terrorists eventually breached the clinic. Amit’s final words: “They’re on me! They shot my legs!” were her last act of defiance against the terrorists. When the dust settled, Amit’s body was found among at least 107 others in Kibbutz Be’eri.

The news of Amit Mann’s death reverberated through her community and across Israel. She was remembered not just for her final act of heroism, but for a life dedicated to helping others. Magen David Adom Director General Eli Bin eulogized her as a “heroic paramedic who prioritized her patients’ lives even in the face of extreme danger.”

Amit’s best friend and fellow paramedic, Oshrit Haddad, offered a poignant tribute: “Amit was always there for everyone… On Saturday, while terrorists were shooting at them, she continued to help patients and tried to save their lives. She fought for their lives until the last moments.” In the aftermath of the October 7 attack, Amit’s story became a rallying point for her community and the nation at large. It served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of terrorism and the indomitable spirit of those who dedicate their lives to saving others. Amit’s sacrifice showed just how vital a role that first responders play in times of crisis – and the dangers they often face in carrying out their duties.

Amit Mann’s legacy challenges us all to live up to her example – to face danger with courage, to serve others selflessly, and to never lose sight of our shared humanity, even in the darkest hours. Her story, though tragically cut short, continues to inspire and remind us of the profound impact one individual can have on the world around them.