IDF Escalates Ground Offensive as Hezbollah and Iran Intensify Attacks

IDF Reinforces Ground Operations as Hezbollah Fires Rockets on Northern Israel

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the deployment of the 36th Division to its ongoing ground campaign in Lebanon, aimed at Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran. This escalation comes as Hezbollah launched a barrage of around 100 rockets towards northern Israel earlier in the day.

During the rocket attacks, roughly 10 rockets targeted the areas of Western Galilee and Haifa Bay, but no injuries were reported. Additionally, a long-range rocket was fired at central Israel, landing harmlessly in an open space without causing any alarms.

אוגדה 36 מצטרפת לפעילות הקרקעית בלבנון



לכל הפרטים👇https://t.co/YAzv5xUxEq pic.twitter.com/3rpaDvRr4E — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 2, 2024

The IDF is intensifying its ground operations, with the 36th Division joining forces already involved, including the Golani Brigade, the 188th Armored Brigade, and the 6th Infantry Brigade. These units have been conducting localized raids against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon since Monday, targeting their infrastructure. The Israeli Air Force and 282nd Artillery Brigade are providing support for these operations.

Other units, such as the 98th Division and the 7th Brigade’s armored forces, have been preparing for these ground offensives for weeks, having shifted focus from their earlier engagements with Hamas in Gaza. As the operations progress, the IDF has been urging civilians in 24 villages across Southern Lebanon to evacuate, emphasizing that their aim is to avoid harming non-combatants.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار إلى سكان القرى في جنوب لبنان: البياضة, بيوت السياد, الراشيدية, معشوق, البص, شبريحا, طير دبا, البرغلية, مخيم القاسمية, نبي قاسم, برج رحال, العباسية, معركة, عين بعال, محرونة, بافلية, ديركيفا, صريفا, ارزون, دردغيا, ضهر برية جابر, جبل العدس, شحور, برج الشمالي



⭕️نشاطات… pic.twitter.com/XRbVdgTBQZ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 2, 2024

In parallel, Israeli Air Force strikes have been targeting Hezbollah weapon production sites in Beirut, with prior warnings given to civilians in the area. The IDF has condemned Hezbollah’s strategy of hiding its weaponry within civilian areas, stating that their strikes are aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s military capacity.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has been briefed on the IDF’s efforts, observing captured Hezbollah weapons. He reiterated that dismantling Hezbollah, especially their Radwan forces, is crucial to restoring security in Israel’s northern region.

IDF Chief Vows ‘Surprising’ Retaliation Against Iranian Missile Attack

Following Iran’s recent missile barrage against Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi pledged a measured but impactful retaliation, emphasizing that Israel would choose the timing and nature of its response. The attack, which saw over 180 missiles fired, sent millions of Israeli civilians into shelters but resulted in only one fatality.

Halevi highlighted Israel’s strong air defense capabilities, which successfully thwarted most of the attack. He noted that when Israel decides to retaliate, it will do so with precise and unexpected force, following guidance from the country’s political leadership.

הרמטכ״ל, רב-אלוף הרצי הלוי, שוחח אתמול עם מפקד סנטקום, גנרל (****) מייקל אריק קורילה בסיום התקיפה מאיראן.

צה״ל וצבא ארה״ב פעלו יחד בהגנה ובשיתוף פעולה, מספר ימים לפני, בזמן ואחרי המתקפה האיראנית>> pic.twitter.com/jxloQ6JRdW — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 2, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Tehran that it would face consequences for its aggression, stating that Israel’s air defense system played a critical role in minimizing the damage. He also thanked allies, including the United States and other nations, for their assistance in intercepting the missiles.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, confirmed that while a small number of missiles hit central and southern Israel, most were intercepted. Hagari emphasized that Israel remains determined to defend itself against continued aggression from Iran and its proxies.

Reports indicate that Israel is weighing significant retaliation, potentially targeting Iranian oil facilities or other strategic sites. While a decision on the response has not yet been finalized, Israeli officials are coordinating closely with the United States to ensure regional stability.

Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, defended the missile attack, describing it as a legitimate response to Israeli actions. Israeli officials, however, are preparing for a substantial response within days.

IDF Discloses Secret Raids in Lebanon to Counter Hezbollah’s Invasion Plans

The Israel Defense Forces revealed on Tuesday that they have conducted numerous covert operations in southern Lebanon over the past year, targeting Hezbollah’s infrastructure to reduce its military capabilities. These operations focused on destroying tunnels, weapon depots, and other facilities used by the group.

The IDF’s primary objective has been to thwart Hezbollah’s plans for an invasion of northern Israel, spearheaded by the Radwan Force, a unit within Hezbollah. During one of the raids, Israeli forces uncovered a map outlining Hezbollah’s strategy for a large-scale attack on Israeli territory.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesperson, presented the map during a press briefing, explaining that it marked key targets such as Israeli settlements and military posts, which Hezbollah aimed to capture. The map was reportedly intended for use during a coordinated assault similar to Hamas’s recent incursions.

IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari at a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, on May 12, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Israeli forces have conducted multiple raids into villages such as Meiss El Jabal, Kfarkela, and Ayta ash Shab, uncovering extensive underground tunnels, ammunition depots, and other military assets. Some of the raids penetrated deep into Lebanese territory, and Israeli troops occasionally spent several days in these areas, though they encountered minimal resistance from Hezbollah during these operations.

These operations were kept secret until now, as they were part of Israel’s broader effort to preemptively weaken Hezbollah’s ability to carry out its invasion plans. The IDF continues to dismantle Hezbollah’s infrastructure as part of the ongoing conflict.