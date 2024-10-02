REPORT: Biden Administration endangered IDF troops by leaking Israel’s battle plans

A senior Israeli official told the media that the Biden administration leaked plans for the IDF ground incursion into Lebanon, thereby endangering IDF troops on the battlefield.

Kan News cited the senior official who described the leaks as “dangerous”.

“This was done even though the US supports the operation,” says the official, “but it is clear to us that the US is worried — and therefore they outed the operation to try to limit it.”

“We didn’t like it. It is clear to us that the United States is concerned—and so they use ‘tricks’ to try and hinder this issue,” the official said.

The Israeli official emphasized that “there will be no [diplomatic] arrangement in Lebanon before the end of the operation.” The Biden administration has been pressuring Israel to agree to a ceasefire that would leave Hamas in power in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

View of a house that was hit from a missile fired from Lebanon overnight, in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, September 28, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Israel’s military response comes after almost a full year in which Hezbollah has fired over 9,000 rockets at Israel’s cities. The White House on Monday said Israel has the right to defend itself against Hezbollah but warned of a ground operation leading to “mission creep” and a long-term conflict.

U.S. President Joe Biden, when asked by the press on Monday if he is comfortable with an imminent Israeli ground invasion, said, “I’m comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now.”

On Tuesday, the IDF revealed that nearly 3,000 Hezbollah terrorists stood ready to carry out a murderous invasion directly after the Palestinian Hamas massacre on Oct. 7. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari told the media that these plans were discovered by covert commando missions into southern Lebanon after Oct. 7. In about 70 small raids, Israeli forces reached around 1,000 Hezbollah sites, destroying Hezbollah tunnels and weapons bases.

“Our soldiers entered Hezbollah’s underground infrastructure, exposed Hezbollah’s hidden weapons caches, and seized and destroyed the weapons including advanced, Iranian-made weapons,” Hagari said of the previous attacks.“The operations that we declassified tonight are only a small number of dozens of operations that we will reveal going forward, including the destruction of Hezbollah’s strategic assets and capabilities.”