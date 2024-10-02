Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Wednesday Night: Prayer Call for Trump

Call to Me, and I will answer you, And I will tell you wondrous things, Secrets you have not known.

Jeremiah

33:

3

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 2, 2024

< 1 minute

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, USA- February 24, 2024: Donald Trump speaks at CPAC about his plan for defeating current President Joe Biden in November. (Source: Shutterstock)

Dr. Ben Carson is hosting a prayer call for President Trump on behalf of the “Believers for Trump” coalition. The Trump campaign launched the coalition in July to engage with faith communities and church congregations to spread the word about President Trump’s commitment to religious liberty and the country. 

“As the National Faith Chairman for the Trump/Vance campaign I’m honored to be hosting a National Faith Call with President Donald J. Trump this Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET,” Dr. Carson wrote on his Facebook feed

“President Trump has always been a champion of religious liberty and a staunch defender of the faith community,” Carson continued. “Now we must have his back and do everything we can to get him elected in November!”

A recent survey carried out by Lifeway Research, an evangelical Christian research group, reported that 97% of Protestant pastors will cast a vote in the upcoming election. Half of those who disclosed a preference said they intended to vote for former President Donald Trump. Of the remainder, 24% of pastors say they’ll vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, while 23% refused to answer. Clerics in Pentecostal, Baptist, Lutheran, Restorationist, and nondenominational churches are among those most likely to say they’ll vote for Trump. Harris gets support from Methodist and Presbyterian/Reformed pastors.

Those wishing to attend can register online.

