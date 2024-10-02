Wednesday Night: Prayer Call for Trump

Dr. Ben Carson is hosting a prayer call for President Trump on behalf of the “Believers for Trump” coalition. The Trump campaign launched the coalition in July to engage with faith communities and church congregations to spread the word about President Trump’s commitment to religious liberty and the country.

“As the National Faith Chairman for the Trump/Vance campaign I’m honored to be hosting a National Faith Call with President Donald J. Trump this Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET,” Dr. Carson wrote on his Facebook feed.

“President Trump has always been a champion of religious liberty and a staunch defender of the faith community,” Carson continued. “Now we must have his back and do everything we can to get him elected in November!”

We need the faith community to show up big this November and help Make America Great Again!



Join us in Livonia, MI on October 5th at our Believers for Trump event!@TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/iWj2GQMuav — Ben & Candy Carson (@RealBenCarson) September 28, 2024

A recent survey carried out by Lifeway Research, an evangelical Christian research group, reported that 97% of Protestant pastors will cast a vote in the upcoming election. Half of those who disclosed a preference said they intended to vote for former President Donald Trump. Of the remainder, 24% of pastors say they’ll vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, while 23% refused to answer. Clerics in Pentecostal, Baptist, Lutheran, Restorationist, and nondenominational churches are among those most likely to say they’ll vote for Trump. Harris gets support from Methodist and Presbyterian/Reformed pastors.

Those wishing to attend can register online.