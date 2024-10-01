Yeah, I’m celebrating. For the past two weeks, Israel (including the Mossad, IDF, and military intelligence) has shown unparalleled prowess and success in the global war on terror.

First, thousands of Hezbollah beepers exploded on command. Then, their walkie-talkies. This is recognized as the most precise anti-terrorist operation ever. Before and after, Israel took credit for the targeted assassination of nearly all the top Hezbollah leaders. Israel targeted and destroyed countless Hezbollah missiles and launchers, along with other weapons and systems. Whether by design or chance, the debilitating of Hezbollah’s communications systems, destruction of its weapons and infrastructure, and elimination of many top leaders caused many of the remaining leaders to have to meet in person, providing another opportunity to eliminate them while hiding deep in bunkers beneath Beirut’s civilians.

It’s also been reported that Friday’s brilliantly executed assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was partly facilitated by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s trip to speak at the United Nations, giving the impression that Netanyahu would never leave Israel if such an operation were imminent. It’s even been suggested that while hiding in his bunker, destroyed by some 80 tons of precision weapons, Nasrallah was watching Netanyahu’s speech.

Unlike our enemies who shout “Allah Akbar” in reverence for their “great” god in the midst of and following the massacre of civilians (whether a year ago on October 7 or two decades ago on 9/11), I am celebrating the downfall of Israel’s enemies.

I’m celebrating Israel’s intelligence, fortitude, and ability, all of which fell short a year ago in a multi-system failure that allowed the most inhuman massacre of 1200, kidnapping of 251, beheading, gang rape, sexual mutilation, burning people alive, and more.

I’m celebrating that so many terrorist leaders, their headquarters, and so much of their infrastructure have been destroyed.

Unlike our enemies whose demise I do celebrate, I am not celebrating the death of “innocent civilians.” Though, honestly, I have become less liberal in who I consider innocent. If you’ve allowed your children to be indoctrinated by genocidal hate for generations; if you’ve participated in any way in building terrorist infrastructure in, under, or around civilian areas and institutions; if you’ve witnessed this and not at least reported it or resisted it; and if your neighbor’s home has become a weapons cache, you own no small part of the blame.

I’m celebrating the message to the Iranian Islamic regime that they are in our crosshairs and to the Iranian people that the end of the regime is in sight. When that happens, the funding and arms to its terrorist tentacles will wither and die.

I’m celebrating the first time in decades that Lebanese citizens can see the light at the end of the evil Islamic hijacking of their country and that they can be encouraged to vomit out all the terrorists in their midst.

I’m celebrating the strong message this sends to our Arab allies that we have the same enemy and must continue the fight together, even if they don’t do so in public. And that even if they cannot rely on the US, whose policies too often embolden and enable the terrorists, they can rely on Israel and similarly should be partnering with Israel, with or without US support.

I’m celebrating how the past two weeks have been a game-changer for the Middle East. Iran could once hide its nuclear weapons behind the threat to unleash Hezbollah’s massive arsenal. Hezbollah can still do damage but has been so degraded not only can the Iranians not hide behind this threat, but they realize they might be next. After two successful long-range attacks on Houthi weapons and infrastructure in Yemen – the same distance from Israel as Tehran – the Ayatollahs are rightly hiding.

I’m celebrating because, despite the Biden-Harris administration’s reflexive calling for a ceasefire and even threats to Israel to preempt a ground operation, more responsible voices are calling out those calling for a ceasefire. Despite the genuine suffering it may cause at home, Israel cannot afford to dismantle Hezbollah and its arsenal completely. Failure to take full advantage of this opportunity to eliminate the threat is irresponsible. If we take our foot off the gas, we will coast to further disaster for Israel, Lebanon, and the world.

I’m celebrating because Israelis are grappling with whether we should celebrate at all and, if so, how it’s appropriate. It shows our humanity, our values, our Biblical grounding. Yes, as they try to exterminate us, the Jewish people are debating if and how to celebrate the downfall of our genocidal enemies.

But I am also dismayed. Given last year’s massacre from which Israelis were traumatized, Israel has had to rebuild its deterrence. But there are so many against us, including our would be allies.

In 1983, Hezbollah killed 241 Americas, including 220 Marines: the single deadliest day for the U.S. Marines since Iwo Jima. That same day, Hezbollah killed 58 French paratroopers. Now is the time for the US and France to help Israel to finish the job for which they were too cowardly or inept to do all these decades. Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil was masterminded of the murder of the Marines. The US should be sending thank you notes to all who were involved in eliminating Aqui, not to mention the $7 million reward.

I’m dismayed by overt threats from the Biden-Harris administration to hold Israel back rather than standing shoulder to shoulder. I’m dismayed that rather than worrying about escalation in Lebanon, the Administration is more concerned about its consequences regarding the presidential election rather than showing leadership and resolve.

I’m dismayed that fear of escalation has become the US military strategy. It displays cowardice and weakness to our Islamist enemies and to the Arabs who are looking for strong allies. Being more concerned about gas prices due to a regional war is a failed domestic and foreign policy.

I’m dismayed by the parroting of “ceasefire” as a foreign policy. It’s a cop-out, kicking the can down the road. It delays inevitable future fighting. After defeating the British at Trenton, George Washington did not call for a ceasefire. He went on to defeat them at Princeton, and Patton did not at the Battle of the Bulge.

Things still may get much worse before getting better. By the time you read this, Israel may be engaged in an all-out ground incursion in Lebanon; to rout out and push back the remains of Hezbollah’s army away from the border so tens of thousands of Israelis can come back to their homes which they’ve evacuated. The needs will be great.

I’m encouraged that the past two weeks are perhaps the biggest demonstration of God’s might and His covenant with Israel and the Jewish people, certainly since 1948 and 1967, if not since the Exodus from Egypt.

The current tyrants in Iran would be well off to remember that, and also words spoken to another tyrant in Persia 2500 years ago: “If Mordecai, before whom you have begun to fall, is of the Jewish people, you will not overcome him but will surely fall before him.” (Esther 6:13)

May all Israelis who have been forced to evacuate their homes and communities be able to return home soon and safely, and may this be the beginning of a new future for Israel and the Middle East.