Soup Kitchen in Jerusalem: A Lifeline for Families in Crisis

For over two decades, a dedicated soup kitchen in one of Jerusalem’s poorest neighborhoods, Kiryat Yovel, has been quietly transforming lives by providing hot meals to those in need. With a long-standing mission to ensure no one goes hungry, this initiative has become a beacon of hope for many families, especially in times of crisis.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years,” says the founder, who has seen the need for assistance grow steadily over time. “Sadly, the demand is increasing. Every month, more families ask for help, and it’s a challenge to meet that demand.”

Feeding the Hungry in Times of War

The war against Hamas, combined with ongoing terrorism threats from Hezbollah, has further strained the kitchen’s resources. Since the horrific events of October 7th, more than 250,000 Israelis have been displaced, many of whom are struggling to rebuild their lives. “We now serve soldiers’ families who are left behind while their loved ones are on the front lines in Gaza,” the founder explains. “It’s hard for them to keep their homes running, so we provide them with daily meals.”

The kitchen currently prepares over 5,000 meals a month, with some meals delivered directly to homes and others served on-site. The meals are varied, from fish to meat, ensuring that the recipients not only have food but also enjoy something special. “Our chef, Yaakov, is incredibly creative,” the founder adds. “Even when we’re short on supplies, he can turn nothing into something amazing.”

Inside the Kiryat Yovel soup kitchen

Hunger Crisis Worsens

This grassroots effort is vital in a country where nearly two million people live in poverty, including 873,000 children and 152,500 elderly citizens. The National Insurance Institute reports that the October 7th attacks, along with ongoing threats from Hezbollah in the north, have worsened an already dire situation. Families are left without income, struggling to afford even basic necessities like food.

“Hunger is a crisis that affects too many lives in Israel,” the founder says. “We’re located in Kiryat Yovel, where a significant percentage of the 30,000 residents are living below the poverty line. These families rely on us.”

More Than Just Food

Soup kitchens and food pantries across Israel are doing more than just providing meals—they’re offering a sense of community, warmth, and hope to those who need it most. From soldiers needing a hot meal to new immigrants and families struggling under the weight of war, these services are lifelines. “We started out helping one family after we noticed they were eating too quickly at a Shabbat meal,” the founder recalls. “We checked their fridge and found it empty. That’s when we realized we needed to help. Now, we’re feeding thousands every month.”

With the demand growing, the soup kitchen is seeking more support to continue its vital work. “We can’t say no to anyone,” the founder stresses. “But it’s a big challenge to supply the food. Every donation helps us feed more families.”

Israeli soldiers evacuate wounded people who were severely injured when a missile fired from Lebanon hit the Ramim Cliff area, near the Israeli border with Lebanon, September 19, 2024. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90

How You Can Help

As hunger remains a daily struggle for many in Israel, especially in the aftermath of the conflict, the need for support has never been more urgent. Donations to soup kitchens like this one help ensure that families across the country don’t go hungry.

“You offer your compassion to the hungry and satisfy the famished creature,” reads a quote from Isaiah 58:10, which serves as the guiding principle for this initiative. The community in Kiryat Yovel is asking for help to continue feeding those in need, because, for many, these meals are their only source of nourishment.

To stand with Israel’s hungry and support the life-saving work of soup kitchens and food pantries across the country, please consider donating.