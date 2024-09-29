Like Haman and Pharaoh, Nasrallah added to long list of dead enemies of Israel

The IDF announced on Saturday that Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, was killed in a massive airstrike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday evening. This was confirmed by Hezbollah sources several hours later.

“The terrorist organization Hezbollah and its leader Hassan Nasrallah joined the war against the State of Israel on Oct. 8. Since then, Hezbollah has continued its attacks against the citizens of the State of Israel, and has dragged the State of Lebanon and the entire region into escalation,” the IDF said in a statement released on Saturday.

“The IDF will continue to harm anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the citizens of the State of Israel,” it added.

The “New Order” operation destroyed the military headquarters built underground beneath residential buildings. Before the airstrike, the IDF called on Lebanese civilians to evacuate from several buildings in the area.

The commander of Hezbollah’s terrorist activities in Southern Lebanon, Ali Karaki, was also killed in the airstrike.

In a separate strike, the IDF killed Mohammed Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah’s missile array in Southern Lebanon, on Saturday.

Hezbollah responded with rocket fire aimed at cities in Northern Israel.

Reuters cited two officials as saying that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was transferred to a location with heightened security on Saturday.

Iran declared a five-day mourning period for the US-designated terrorist leader.The New York Times reported that Khamenei convened an emergency session of the Supreme National Security Council on Friday night to discuss a response.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who delivered a defiant speech on Friday morning in New York City during the 79th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, cut his trip short and was en route back to Israel, making the exceedingly rare decision to fly on Shabbat.

“‘If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first,’” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday, citing The Talmud (Sanhedrin 72a). “Yesterday, the State of Israel eliminated the arch-murderer Hassan Nasrallah. We have settled accounts with someone who was responsible for the murders of countless Israelis and many nationals of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French,” he added.

The New York Times reported that after Hezbollah began firing rockets at Israel on October 8th in solidarity with Hamas, the IDF planned on eliminating Nasrallah based on intelligence he was in Beirut.

“But when Israel informed the White House of its plans, alarmed administration officials discounted the imminent Hezbollah strike,” The NYT reported. “President Biden called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told him that killing Mr. Nasrallah would set off a regional war and asked him to hold his fire, current and former senior American and Israeli officials said.”

The White House released a statement on Saturday, presumably in the name of President Joe Biden.

“Hassan Nasrallah and the terrorist group he led, Hezbollah, were responsible for killing hundreds of Americans over a four-decade reign of terror. His death from an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians,” he said.

“The strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict that began with Hamas’s massacre on October 7, 2023. Nasrallah, the next day, made the fateful decision to join hands with Hamas and open what he called a ‘northern front’ against Israel,” the statement continued.

“The United States fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and any other Iranian-supported terrorist groups,” said Biden on Saturday. “Just yesterday, I directed my secretary of defense to further enhance the defense posture of U.S. military forces in the Middle East region to deter aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war,” the statement continued.

Last week, the Biden administration joined European leaders’ calls for a ceasefire that did not mention Hezbollah or the 9,000 missiles that have targeted Israeli cities since October 8. The attacks have killed more than 40 people and caused widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain displaced internally due to the violence.

CNN Arabic reported that the Lebanese government declared a three-day mourning period for Nasrallah on Saturday. This was reflected in CNN’s reporting on the death of Hezbollah’s murderer-in-chief, which praised Nasrallah for turning “Hezbollah into one of the most powerful paramilitary forces in the Middle East.” It should be noted that this “paramilitary force” consists primarily of an estimated 150,000 rockets intended to murder Israeli citizens.

While CNN blames Israel for “taking almost half of Lebanon’s territory” and “killing at least 17,000 people,” it failed to mention that the Israeli incursion was instigated by Hezbollah terrorism targeting Israeli citizens. It also failed to mention Nasrallah’s role in the Syrian civil war which has killed more than 300,000 civilians.

The death of Nasrallah is the manifestation of a promise sung by Jews during the Passover Seder in the poem, Vehi Sheamda, that promises the end of the exile.

“And it is this (the Torah) that has stood by our ancestors and for us.

For not only one (enemy) has risen up against us to destroy us,

but in every generation they rise up to destroy us.

But the Holy One, Blessed be He, delivers us from their hands,’ the song states.

Thanks to the God of Israel, one more name has been added to the long list of evil leaders who were thwarted in their attempts to wipe out the nation of Israel.

