Harris campaign floods Dearborn with anti-Israel ads

While Vice President Kamala Harris avoids giving interviews and expressing her platform, her ad campaigns speak volumes. The Harris campaign is targeting Muslim voters with ads that portray the Democratic presidential candidate as anti-Israel while remaining mum about any pro-Israel agenda the candidate may be hiding.

According to a Washington Free Beacon analysis, Harris’s campaign has aired 901 digital advertisements in Dearborn, Michigan, zip codes since Aug. 23. The city is one of the most heavily targeted ad markets for the Harris campaign on Facebook. Facebook reported that ads aired exclusively in Michigan are broadcasting the message that Harris is sympathetic to Palestinians in Gaza.

One such video ad was created by stitching quotes from several speeches.

“I will not be silent about the scale of human suffering in Gaza, including the death of far too many innocent civilians,” Harris is seen saying. “Our common humanity compels us to act.”

In 2023, Dearborn, Michigan, became the largest city with an Arab majority in the US, with 55% of its 110,000 population claiming Middle Eastern or North African roots in the latest census. It is home to both the Arab American National Museum and the largest mosque in North America. It’s one of the few US cities whose mayor is both Muslim and Arab, the first US city to make Eid a paid holiday for city employees and one of only a handful of places in the country where the Islamic adhan (call to prayer) is allowed to be broadcast from a mosque’s loudspeakers.

The Muslim-majority city accounts for at least 7.2 percent of the Harris campaign’s Facebook ad spending since Aug. 23. The campaign has doled out more than $20 million on 23,610 ads, according to Facebook data.

In comparison, the Harris campaign has not aired any pro-Israel ads anywhere.

Jewish groups criticized Harris last month when her campaign manager,Julie Chávez Rodriguez, went to Dearborn to meet community leader Osama Siblani, an Arab-American community leader who has called Hamas and Hezbollah “freedom fighters.”

Harris’s Arab-American outreach director, Brenda Abdelall, once accused “Zionists” of controlling American politics, the Free Beacon reported. And last month, the campaign tapped Nasrina Bargzie to lead outreach to Muslim voters. Bargzie has worked closely through the years with Students for Justice in Palestine, the group behind many of the anti-Israel and pro-Hamas campus protests across the country.

She appointed Ilan Goldenberg as her liaison to the Jewish community, an Israeli-born Jew with a disturbingly anti-Israel agenda.

To counter these anti-Israel moves, Harris has cited her husband’s Jewish faith. But this may not be as compelling a response as the VP intended. Mhoff’s non-Jewish daughter, Ella, promoted a fundraiser entitled “Supporting urgent relief for Gaza’s children” on her Instagram account.