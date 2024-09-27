United in Prayer: Honoring Israel’s Resilience on October 7th



As we approach the one-year anniversary of October 7th, we find ourselves reflecting on the profound challenges Israel has faced over the past year. The lingering shadows of terror remind us of the strength and resilience needed to overcome adversity. In light of this significant moment, we invite you to come together in a heartfelt prayer call dedicated to Israel.

Join us on Sunday, September 29th, at 1 PM CST, as we unite in prayer and song, lifting our voices for peace, healing, and hope for the future. This gathering will commemorate the lives affected by the events of October 7th and seek divine intervention as Israel navigates ongoing challenges, particularly along the northern border.

Spiritual leaders including Bill Koenig, Tania Koenig, Pastor Juan Rivera, and Rabbi Rami Goldberg from Israel 365 will lead us in this vital prayer call. Each leader brings a unique perspective and voice, contributing to a collective expression of faith and support for Israel. As we come together, we will pray for strength, healing, and a peaceful resolution to the turmoil that has plagued the region for years.

The importance of standing with Israel has never been more critical. In these trying times, our community’s solidarity can be a powerful force for good. The situation at Israel’s northern border is a reminder of the persistent threats facing the nation. Our prayers can serve as a beacon of hope, reminding us that even in the darkest moments, faith and unity prevail.

This prayer call is not merely a moment of reflection; it is a call to action. We encourage everyone to participate, whether you are in Israel, the United States, or anywhere else in the world. By joining together, we can create a wave of positivity and faith that transcends borders and connects us all in a shared mission of healing.

As we come together on this significant anniversary, let us honor those who have suffered and continue to suffer in the wake of violence and uncertainty. Our collective voices can resonate with love and compassion, fostering a spirit of resilience within ourselves and our communities. Standing with Israel means affirming our commitment to peace and support for those affected by conflict. It means recognizing that our prayers and actions can make a difference.

This is an opportunity to stand in solidarity, share our hopes, and pray for brighter days ahead. We hope you will join us on September 29th at 1 PM CST. Let us make this gathering a powerful testament to the strength of our faith and the enduring spirit of the Israeli people.

Together, we can lift our hearts and voices, affirming our dedication to peace and the well-being of Israel. Let us unite in this important moment, as we seek healing and hope for a brighter future.

We look forward to seeing you there.

