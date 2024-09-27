Kamala goes off-script to quote the Book of “Ecclesiasitcs”

Vice President Kamala Harris was addressing the Economic Club of Pittsburgh on Wednesday when she stated, “You know, there’s a time for patience, and there’s a time for impatience,” adding, “That’s not in Ecclesiastics.”

Kamala: "There's a time for patience and there's a time for impatience. That's not an Ecclesiastics."



Pretty sure it's pronounced "Ecclesiastes" lmfaopic.twitter.com/UywbU3OX8J — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 25, 2024

As there is no “Ecclesiastics,” it can only be assumed she was referring to the Biblical Book of Ecclesiastes, one of the Ketuvim (“Writings”) of the Hebrew Bible and part of the Wisdom literature of the Christian Old Testament. An anonymous author attributed the book to King David, but according to rabbinic tradition, it was written by King Solomon.

While it is true (as Harris stated) that the Book of Ecclesiastes does not say that, it does discuss patience in a manner Harris would do well to consider:

The end of a matter is better than the beginning of it. Better a patient spirit than a haughty spirit. Ecclesiastes 7:8

Harris’s religious background and affiliations are ambiguous. Harris’ mother was Hindu, and her father was Christian. When she was young, Harris attended the 23rd Avenue Church of God in Oakland, California, a Black Baptist church. At the same time, she attended a Hindu temple. She married Doug Emhoff in an ostensibly Jewish ceremony as he was born Jewish. His two daughters were not. Harris performs Jewish customs in her home with her husband but attends church.

She has invoked her Christian faith multiple times on the campaign trail. Her references to Christianity indicate she ascribes liberation theology, which defines Christianity as a human rights movement, and Jesus as a Palestinian living under Israeli occupation.

Interestingly, the Talmud teaches that to become intimately familiar with the Bible, a king of Israel must write two Torah scrolls: one that remains in his royal treasury and another that he carries with him wherever he goes. This underscores that a king is not the source of rule but the conduit through which God’s word is transmitted to the people.

The incident also underscores the extreme level of media bias. In January 2016, after a speech at Liberty University, President Trump was widely criticized by the mainstream media when he cited “Two Corinthians” instead of “Second Corinthians.” His error drew widespread coverage in the mainstream press.

“Trump bungles Bible reference at Liberty University,” said Politico. It should be emphasized that while Trump made a slight error in naming the New Testament book, he quoted it accurately while correctly citing the chapter and verse as 3:17.

The Washington Post reported that “Trump’s ‘Two Corinthians’ reference draws laughs at Liberty University” in an article that went to great lengths to describe Trump as non-religious.

In comparison, the mainstream media steered away from a speech by President Biden when, in his 2020 Thanksgiving address, he referred to the “Palmist,” meaning one the author of the Book of Psalms.

“[W]e can with the help of God heal, and if we do, and I’m sure we can, we can proclaim with the Palmist — with the Palmist who wrote these following words: ‘The Lord is my strength and my shield,’” said the then-president elect.

Mr. Biden made the gaffe despite reading from a teleprompter.

Conservative American columnist Todd Starnes noted the media bias.

“There were no stories condemning Biden or Harris for their gaffes — not a one,” he said in a Wednesday post. “The media completely ignored their mistakes. But that’s not what happened when President Trump once misspoke about God’s Word … There were literally thousands of stories published in news outlets across the nation.”

Mr. Starnes called it “a great illustration of the Mainstream Media bias against former President Trump.”