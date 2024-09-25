Israel Update: Defending Israel: U.S.’s opinon, Hezbollah’s Escalation, and Israel’s Strategic Response

U.S. Opposes Israeli Ground Operation in Southern Lebanon

The United States has expressed its disapproval of any potential Israeli ground operation in southern Lebanon aimed at pushing Hezbollah forces away from the border. A senior U.S. official stated on Monday that such a move would not help de-escalate tensions in the region but might instead fuel further violence. The comments were made on the eve of the General Debate of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to the official, Washington is focused on diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The U.S. government is reportedly discussing potential solutions with allies to ease hostilities and find a peaceful resolution.

IDF Armored forces at a staging area near the northern Israeli border with Lebanon, October 14, 2023. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90

The official stressed that diplomacy, rather than military pressure, is the key to de-escalation. He also expressed hope that U.S. proposals would allow communities on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to return home safely in the near future. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has continued launching thousands of rockets toward Israel, forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from the north. Israel has responded with heightened military action, aiming to protect its citizens and secure the border.

Hezbollah is Officially In a War With Israel

On Tuesday, Hezbollah escalated its anti-Israel rhetoric, declaring that its ongoing attacks on Israel are not only in support of Hamas but also “in defense of Lebanon.” The Lebanese militant group, which is backed by Iran, issued a formal statement citing religious justification for its actions and vowing to continue its offensive.

The group’s statement marked a shift in tone, framing its involvement as directly tied to Lebanon’s security rather than solely in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. This heightened rhetoric coincides with Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes targeting Hezbollah assets in Beirut. Most notably, Israel’s precision strikes in the Dahiyeh district aimed to neutralize key Hezbollah commanders, including the head of the group’s missile operations.

Hezbollah's media communications have adjusted the language used in their statements regarding the group's attacks. The statements now emphasize:

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in… pic.twitter.com/Rq88DcYvbP — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) September 24, 2024

Hezbollah has been actively involved in the conflict since October 8, regularly launching rockets and drones into Israel. Israel has retaliated by striking over 1,600 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, while simultaneously bolstering efforts to secure its northern communities.

Israel Intercepts Hezbollah Missile Targeting Mossad HQ

In a dramatic escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon early Wednesday. The missile was reportedly aimed at Israel’s Mossad headquarters in central Israel, but was successfully intercepted by Israel’s David’s Sling defense system. Sirens echoed across Tel Aviv and surrounding areas as the missile was neutralized before causing any harm.

Interceptors fired over central Israel following rocket attack targeting Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/0CWixs8KKM — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) September 25, 2024

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that its target was Mossad, which the group accuses of orchestrating a series of deadly explosions in Lebanon. These claims come amid heightened tensions, with Hezbollah intensifying its attacks on Israel in recent weeks.

Shortly after the missile interception, the Israeli Air Force launched a counterstrike on the missile launcher in Lebanon’s Nafakhiyeh area. The ongoing conflict has seen Hezbollah fire thousands of rockets and missiles into Israel, leading to widespread evacuations of Israeli civilians from the northern region. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have struck hundreds of Hezbollah targets in retaliation, as part of “Operation Northern Arrows,” aimed at neutralizing the group’s military capabilities.