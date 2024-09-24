Israel Update: Operation Northern Arrows

Israeli Airstrikes Hit 1,600 Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon in 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has launched a large-scale offensive, striking more than 1,600 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley. This operation, dubbed “Operation Northern Arrows,” forms part of Israel’s ongoing military response to Hezbollah’s rocket attacks on Israeli territory.

Among the targets hit was a Hezbollah terror cell responsible for launching 20 rockets in multiple barrages aimed at northern Israel, specifically the Afula and HaAmakim regions. The rocket launchers used in these attacks were also destroyed by Israeli forces, according to military reports.

צה"ל תקף את חוליית המחבלים שירתה לעבר מרחב עפולה והעמקים במהלך הלילה ותקף את המשגרים>> pic.twitter.com/anSNgXK9Do — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 24, 2024

In addition to the airstrikes, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) artillery and tanks targeted further Hezbollah positions in the southern Lebanese towns of Ayta ash Shab and Ramyeh. These actions followed a previous round of airstrikes on Monday, where Israeli fighter jets targeted Hezbollah’s rocket launchers, command posts, and structures used to store weapons, including civilian residences.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that the airstrikes resulted in 492 deaths and 1,645 injuries. However, the report did not differentiate between combatants and civilians. As the conflict escalates, both sides have ramped up attacks, with Hezbollah continuing to launch rocket fire into northern Israel.

Hezbollah Fires Over 65 Rockets into Northern Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

Hezbollah continued its barrage of rocket attacks into northern Israel on Tuesday morning, firing over 65 rockets into Israeli territory. Sirens were heard in various cities, including Nahariya, Haifa, and multiple towns in the Galilee and HaAmakim regions, signaling the ongoing hostilities.

Although several rockets fell into the sea, avoiding casualties or damage, others caused more serious disruption. A 58-year-old woman in the Druze village of Yarka was lightly injured by shrapnel and taken to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya. In the town of Tamra, shrapnel from the rocket strikes damaged a supermarket, and several fires broke out in the Kiryat Shmona area, including at municipal warehouses. The border town has been continuously targeted over the past year.

Hezbollah fires another 50 rockets at northern Israel this morning, one of which was a few meters from hitting a car on a highway pic.twitter.com/wrb1j6FnNq — Jotam Confino (@mrconfino) September 24, 2024

Since the escalation on October 8, Hezbollah has fired more than 8,800 rockets, missiles, and drones at Israel. This sustained assault has forced over a million Israelis to seek refuge in bomb shelters, with over 60,000 evacuated from northern communities. Israeli forces have responded by intensifying airstrikes and shelling Hezbollah positions, aiming to disrupt the militant group’s operations.

In response to the situation, Israel’s government declared a “special emergency situation” nationwide, granting authorities additional powers to manage civilian safety. This emergency status will remain in place for 48 hours, with the possibility of an extension.

IDF Releases Evidence of Hezbollah Using Civilian Homes to Store Rockets

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) released video and photographic evidence on Monday night showing Hezbollah using civilian homes in southern Lebanon to store rockets and other munitions. The IDF shared images of a long-range missile hidden inside the attic of a house in the village of Houmine al-Tahta, equipped with a hydraulic launch system.

The rocket that you see below is a long-range rocket, stored on a hydraulic system directed toward Israeli civilians and ready to be launched at a moments notice.



This is just one of the 1,300 targets including long-range cruise missiles, heavy-weight rockets and UAVs that were… pic.twitter.com/XHGsKPzxbQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 23, 2024

According to IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the missile was prepared for launch through an opening in the roof, while a Lebanese family lived below, effectively being used as human shields. “This is an immediate and real threat to Israeli civilians, and we have an obligation to remove it,” Hagari stated in a press briefing.

In addition to the images, the IDF also released footage of an airstrike on another Lebanese home used by Hezbollah to store munitions. The video shows a rocket launching from the house after it was struck, which subsequently hit a neighboring building. This evidence highlights Hezbollah’s tactic of embedding military assets within civilian areas, a strategy that increases the risk to non-combatants in southern Lebanon.

These revelations come as Israeli airstrikes continue to target Hezbollah’s military infrastructure amid escalating tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border.