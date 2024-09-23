Trump warns President Harris would “eradicate” Israel but Megadonor corrects him: “Jews have a secret” 

In his characteristically outspoken manner, Trump has been critical of Jews who support his opponent. At a speech addressing antisemitism Thursday night in Washington D.C., he warned that if Harris enters the White House as president, Israel would be “eradicated.”

“If I don’t win this election, Israel in my opinion will cease to exist within two years, and I believe I’m 100% percent right,” Trump said. If I do win, Israel will be safe and secured.”

“If I do win, Israel will be safe and secure, and we will stop the toxic poison of antisemitism from spreading all over America and all over the world,” Trump said. “But if I don’t win, I believe Israel will be eradicated.”

“If I don’t win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens, because at 40%, that means 60% of the people are voting for the enemy,” Trump said.

Trump also promised to take away accreditation for universities that tolerate antisemitism and prosecute them for civil rights violations. He also promised to deport people who called for the elimination of Israel.

Dr. Miriam Adelson, the widow of late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, spoke in favor of the candidate, saying that Jews have a “sacred duty” to vote for Trump, “in gratitude for everything he has done and trust in everything he will yet do.”

“We Jews are a purposeful people, and President Trump is [a] purposeful man,” Adelson said while introducing the former president. “He is a true friend of the Jewish people.”

Adelson is an Israeli-American physician. She is the wealthiest Israeli and the 52nd richest person in the world. She is a political megadonor to the Republican Party and one of the largest supporters of Donald Trump, who awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018. Politico reported that Adelson will contribute $90 million to a Super PAC supporting Trump.

She has written that Trump “should enjoy sweeping support” among U.S. Jews and Israelis and that Trump deserves a “Book of Trump” in the Bible due to his support for Israel.

Miriam Adelson sought support from candidate Trump for Israel’s annexation of Judea and Samaria. She pledged more than $100 million to Trump’s campaign in exchange for US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Biblical Heartland where there would be no Palestinian Authority or peace accord.

She did, however, chide Trump after the event. While noting that his claims had some merit, she added, “Our people have one more secret.”

Adelson quoted from the Passover Haggadah to explain what that secret is, “And this [promise] is what has stood by our ancestors and us; for it was not only one man who rose up to destroy us: in every single generation people rise up to destroy us – but the Holy One, Blessed Be He, saves us from their hands.”

“Your daughter knows that too,” Adelson added, referring to Trump’s Jewish daughter, Ivanka. Adelson added that she was indeed afraid of a Harris victory, which could lead to continued anti-Israel policies that would inevitably result in an even worse massacre of Jews than what took place on Oct. 7.