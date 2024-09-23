Israel’s dangerous bet on deradicalization

The basis of the Palestinian national identity systematically erases all Jewish connection to our ancestral homeland.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a man of considerable intellect and experience, shaped by his background as the son of a renowned historian. He is undoubtedly aware of the complex and often brutal history of antisemitism that has plagued the Middle East.

Despite this, Netanyahu’s recent statements seem to reflect a dangerous optimism about the potential for deradicalizing the Muslim enemy in our midst, specifically, the Arabs in Gaza. While his intentions are undoubtedly rooted in a desire for peace and coexistence, his approach appears increasingly disconnected from the harsh realities on the ground and more focused on appeasing the Western world.

Former President Donald Trump recently stated that if elected, he will work towards deporting jihadi sympathizers from the United States. Trump believes that to keep America safe, he must deport jihadi sympathizers. Shouldn’t Israel work on deporting terrorists, and those supporting and advocating for the annihilation of the state as well?

The idea that radical elements within an enemy Muslim population can be reformed or deradicalized is a dangerous delusion. Netanyahu’s statements suggesting that peaceful coexistence with a de-Nazified Muslim population is feasible seem to ignore a painful historical and contemporary reality.

The Muslim Mufti of Jerusalem—Haj Amin al-Husseini—in the 1930s and 1940s met with Adolf Hitler and partnered with the Nazis in a bid to annihilate Jews, showcasing the deep-rooted antisemitic currents that run through some segments of Muslim ideology. And that has nothing to do with the establishment of modern-day Israel, Jewish settlements, or Jews living in their ancestral and biblical lands in Judea and Samaria.

Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini and Adolf Hitler, 1941. Credit: German Federal Archives (Deutsches Bundesarchiv) via Wikimedia Commons. (Source: JNS)

The concept of Palestinian national identity offers no real potential for deradicalization. As spoken about by former Soviet Union intelligence officers, the Palestinian national identity was invented by the Soviets in the 1960s as a tool to undermine the Jewish people and the destruction of the State of Israel. From a young age, Arab children in the Gaza Strip, as well as Judea and Samaria are taught in schools sponsored by the U.N. Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and encouraged by their parents to aspire to martyrdom by killing Jews.

The basis of the Palestinian national identity systematically erases all Jewish connection to our ancestral homeland. Jewish holy sites are reassigned as Muslim landmarks, denying any Jewish connection. It lacks any unique historical, cultural or archaeological significance of its own and instead focuses on denying and negating Jewish history and heritage. The ultimate aim of this identity is to destroy Israel and replace it. The ideology that underpins the Palestinian national identity is fundamentally opposed to the existence of Israel and is entirely based on the erasure and killing of the Jews. This opposition is not merely a political stance, but a deeply ingrained theological conviction within Islamic jihadi thought. The existence of a Jewish state is seen as a direct challenge to the supposed supremacy of Islam. How does one go about “reform” if this is a cornerstone of both national and religious identity?

In contrast to the vision that Netanyahu seems to hold, the reality is that many of our enemies are educated from a young age to harbor deep-seated hostility towards Jews. While some recognize the freedom, equality and opportunities available in Israel to anyone of any faith, including Muslims, the majority remain entrenched in a worldview that sees the Jewish state as an existential threat that must be destroyed.

Hamas rockets found hidden among boxes of UNRWA relief supplies in northern Gaza, Dec. 2, 2023. Credit: IDF Spokesperson. (source: JNS)

The data on growing radical Muslim populations in Western countries further illustrates the challenge. The woke culture and social pressure against radicalism in the West have had no effect on lowering the hate and rhetoric. Instead, the growth of the jihadi Muslim community in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, has led to increased social tensions and security concerns.

Lebanese-Christian American commentator Brigitte Gabriel has eloquently described the futility of dismissing radical elements within the Muslim community. She argues that even a minority of extremists, numbering in the hundreds of millions globally, poses a significant threat to the whole freedom-loving world. Her view underscores the challenge of addressing radical ideologies that are not confined to a small, isolated group but are widespread and deeply ingrained.

While Netanyahu’s intentions to present a hopeful narrative of deradicalization are surely well-intentioned, they are based on an unrealistic assessment of the situation. The ideological battle against radical jihadi Islam is not merely about changing minds but about confronting a worldview that sees the destruction of the Jewish state and developing a global caliphate under Sharia law to control all infidels as a religious imperative. This cannot be easily overcome by goodwill and diplomatic efforts alone.

Facing this reality requires respect for the impact of religious Islam on geopolitics, not ignoring it. A more practical approach is recognizing that the road to security and peace involves confronting radical ideologies head-on rather than relying on improbable dreams of reform.

** This article was originally published on JNS.org **