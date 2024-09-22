Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

US urges citizens to leave Lebanon

JNS

September 22, 2024

The U.S. embassy in Beirut issued an updated advisory on Saturday calling on all American citizens to leave Lebanon.

“Due to the unpredictable nature of ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel and recent explosions throughout Lebanon, including Beirut, the U.S. embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,” the advisory read.

“At this time, commercial flights are available, but at reduced capacity. If the security situation worsens, commercial options to depart may become unavailable,” added the mission.

In late July, the U.S. elevated its travel advisory for Lebanon to the highest level, “Do not travel,” following an IAF strike in southern Beirut that killed top Hezbollah terrorist Fuad Shukr on July 30.

Germany called on its citizens to leave Lebanon two days after a Hezbollah rocket killed 12 children in the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams on July 27, in anticipation of an escalation of violence in Lebanon.

The United Kingdom issued a similar advisory on Aug. 3 and France issued one on Aug. 4.

At that time, however, the United States, only called on its citizens to make plans for leaving Lebanon.

On Sept. 17 and 18, hundreds of pagers and other gear used by Hezbollah terrorists exploded, killing dozens and wounding thousands in what the Iranian proxy said was an attack by Israel.

On Friday, Israel bombed a building in Beirut, killing more than a dozen Hezbollah officers including Ibrahim Aqil, 61, who was the second top commander of Hezbollah killed since Oct. 7. On Saturday, Israel struck multiple targets in Lebanon in precision strikes on sites preparing to fire into its territory.

On Sunday, Hezbollah terrorists fired rockets deep into northern Israel, wounding several people and hitting a home. One person died in a traffic accident that coincided with a air-raid warning siren.

