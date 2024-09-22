Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

WATCH: Israeli warplanes decimate hundreds of rocket launchers in Lebanon

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

September 22, 2024

< 1 minute

Israeli jets struck hundreds of Hezbollah launchers standing ready to fire rockets into communities in Northern Israel on Saturday afternoon and again during the late evening

Share this article

Related articles

US urges citizens to leave Lebanon

Picture of JNS

JNS

Several hurt as Hezbollah fires 100 rockets deep into north Israel

Picture of JNS

JNS

‘Whole of Hezbollah’s senior command level likely damaged’

Picture of JNS

JNS

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .