The Tzabar Battalion of the IDF’s Givati Brigade directed a drone strike that eliminated a Hamas terrorist armed with an AK-47. According to the recording, authorization to strike the terrorists attempting to flee the scene was given on the condition that the strike would not hit the truck.

Elimination of Armed Hamasniks who tried to take over a humanitarian Aid Truck pic.twitter.com/Ou6CbnCO79 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) September 21, 2024