Amb. Friedman: Trump moving the embassy to Jerusalem saved US from wars

David Friedman, former US Ambassador to Israel, was interviewed on the Mislaibeled podcast. He explained that he was essential in convincing President Donald Trump to move the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. While many critics warned that the move would spark a war in the region, Friedman explained that moving the embassy and keeping his campaign promise would establish Trump as a powerful leader who stood firmly with his allies.

QUESTION: Were you personally involved in helping convince him [Trump} to get the embassy moved?

FRIEDMAN: “Every day. We had a final meeting in the Situation Room that’s underground in the White House. And he said, ‘Look, we’ve got to make a final decision.’ And we talked about it. I said, ‘Look, the world is watching. You made this promise. Everybody else made the promise, too, but no one expected them to keep it. You’re supposed to be a different kind of president.

“The question is, do you stand with your allies? Are you going to somehow cower in fear from threats of rogue nations? Are you afraid of the Palestinians? Are you too afraid of the Jordanians to move the embassy?

“It’s not just going to be something I’m going to be thrilled about and the Jewish people will celebrate, and the evangelical Christians will celebrate. It’s going to be heard all over the world that the American President stands with his friends and does not fear its enemies.

“Why were there no new wars during the Trump administration? The signal that it sent when he moved the embassy, which I think, was important, was don’t mess with him. Don’t tell me what I can and can’t do. Don’t tell me that I have to be afraid of people that I don’t like. I’m doing this because I promised to do it, because it’s the right thing to do. Just try to stop me.

“And I think that message put the fear of God in Russia and Iran and China and we had no wars. And then as soon as Biden comes in, the world is on fire because nobody’s afraid of America anymore. Nobody respects America.”