In Defiance of Tragedy: Israel365 New Jersey Unites for the Hostages

Last Monday evening, the West Orange community gathered for a poignant candlelight vigil to honor six Israeli hostages recently murdered by Hamas and to call for the release of those still in captivity. The event, organized by the Metrowest Israel Action Committee and Israel365 New Jersey, drew hundreds of participants from various faith backgrounds, united in their support.

Renee Glick, co-president of Israel365 New Jersey alongside her husband Moshe, emphasized the importance of the event within the broader mission of Israel365. Already deeply involved in Israel advocacy, the recent tragedy has only heightened the Glicks’ efforts. “Obviously, this put us into high emergency drive,” Glick said.

The vigil, began with a march from the local high school to a nearby synagogue, with participants carrying candles and life-sized photographs of the murdered hostages. “What was so powerful at the rally was that people were holding life-size cutouts, pictures of the slain hostages. These were mounted on a foam board. The quality was so incredible, it looked like the photos were standing next to you. I think this really drove the point home that those still being held hostage are real people, each with their own story.”

Another powerful moment during the vigil, was the display of a massive milk carton, reminiscent of missing person campaigns. “A friend of ours created a nine-foot, 300-pound milk carton,” Glick shared. The carton displayed images of the hostages, along with information about the October 7 attack. Sadly, the community also had to confront the tragic news as they prepared for the evening. “We had to update it by placing a sticker that said ‘murdered’ over Hersh’s panel,” Glick said, referring to Hersh Polin-Goldberg, one of the slain hostages.

Israel365 New Jersey vigil for the hostages, September 8th

The vigil received considerable media attention. “We had four TV news stations covering the event, which helped to spread the message even further,” Glick noted. This visibility has been instrumental in amplifying their advocacy efforts.

One of the most important takeaways from the evening, Glick shared, is the need to shift the conversation surrounding the hostages. “People keep saying, ‘bring them home,’ as if it’s Israel’s responsibility, like there’s a blame inherent in that statement,” she explained. “The language should be ‘let our people go,’ focusing the responsibility where it belongs.”

The Glicks’ activism goes beyond organizing events. They have established extensive communication networks to coordinate their efforts. “We have WhatsApp groups called Stand Up for Israel, and the first one has over 1,000 people—it’s full now. We’ve started a second group, and within it, we have subcommittees focusing on various areas like local elections and combating antisemitism in schools,” Glick explained.

Display at the Israel365 New Jersey vigil for the hostages, September 8th

As the greater Jewish community continues to navigate the ongoing War against Hamas and the hostage crisis, events like the vigil in West Orange serve as both a memorial and a battle cry. The Glicks and their fellow activists remain determined to raise awareness, advocate for Israel, a safe return of all hostages, and foster unity within their community.

Through their leadership in Israel365 New Jersey, the Glicks continue to amplify the mission of uniting Jews and Christians in unwavering support for Israel during these difficult times. “Standing together in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Israel is not just a cause,” Renee Glick reflected, “it’s a calling that transcends borders, faiths, and communities.”



For residents in the greater New Jersey area, please sign up to receive important community updates and notifications and learn more about how you can participate in Israel265 New Jersey events in the future.