Unity government? Yes, But without betrayal of partners

A government from which the right-wing parties are expelled is not a unity government.

In recent days, voices within Israel’s right-wing camp, especially in the Likud Party, are increasingly calling for the formation of a unity government in light of the challenges Israel is expected to face in the near and distant future. Those advocating for the establishment of such a government aim to replace the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties with center-left parties like National Unity and Yesh Atid.

The removal of two right-wing parties from the coalition does not signify a unity government but rather a capitulation government, one aimed at Israel’s retreat from, not defeat of, the enemy in Gaza. Accepting the enemy’s demands is, in fact, the primary goal of the left-wing elements proposing to enter the government. Such an Israeli retreat will have broad strategic and diplomatic implications.

Israel’s enemies are closely watching what is happening in Gaza. If Hamas is not defeated, if Israel backs down and surrenders to the demands and dictates of a murderous terrorist organization, it will dramatically encourage an even broader and more extensive assault. It will prove, heaven forbid, that it pays to strike Israel—that eventually, even if it takes months, Israel will fold. Such an outcome would be disastrous for all Israeli citizens and, in fact, an existential threat to the future of the state.

Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir are those leading a change in mindset from the weak, defeatist approach that led Israel to the disaster of Oct. 7.

MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir (left) and Bezalel Smotrich attend a plenum session at the Knesset in Jerusalem on forming a government, Dec. 29, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90. (source: JNS)

Smotrich is working tirelessly for this change, including his demand to establish a professional committee to review the budgetary demands of the defense establishment. He understands that it is unacceptable for the same military system that failed on Oct. 7, despite the billions invested in it, to dictate the structure of the defense budget intended for building a security strategy. The same goes for the equal and fair treatment Smotrich promotes regarding the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria.

Ben-Gvir is leading dramatic changes in the Israel Police and Israel Prison Service. Expanding police forces and their civilian counterparts, enforcing tough measures and taking a firm hand against the terrorists held in Israeli prisons are all proving effective.

Removing Smotrich and Ben-Gvir from the government would effectively trample on the settlement enterprise in Judea and Samaria, on religious Zionism and the values of the national camp.

As a reminder, this camp has led the offensive stance throughout the war months; a camp that sacrifices its life out of full belief in the justice of Zionism, a belief for which it is paying a heavy price.

So far, the prime minister has stood firm against the “Kaplanistim,” the anti-government protesters calling for a ceasefire at any cost, and has received full support in this from Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit. The right-wing alliance has proven itself, even if both sides have paid certain political prices.

Israelis call for an immediate ceasefire deal with Hamas to secure the release of the hostages in Gaza, outside the Defense Ministry Headquarters in Tel Aviv, Sept. 7, 2024. Photo by Itai Ron/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

A true unity government is needed in times of war, but it must not be a government of exclusion, especially not one excluding those so necessary at the government table as leaders of a different and clear-minded perspective, which stands out so justly against the mistakes of others in the past.

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are the ones who will continue to bring diversity and out-of-the box ideas to the discussion and promote thinking aimed at resolution and victory. The two have proven their ability for original thought and practical execution.

Now is the time to address you, our friends in the Likud: Don’t you value loyalty and the joint path we’ve taken thus far? These two ministers mentioned above have walked hand in hand with Likud out of shared values, goals and worldview. Betraying them now will lead to betrayal of yourselves in the future.

We are not focused on narrow, small politics but on the vision and shaping of Israel’s identity for generations. A government from which the right-wing parties are expelled is not a unity government.