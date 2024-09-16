“Exemplary initiative” bringing together Jews and Muslims

The International Observatory for Human Rights and B’nai B’rith International Portugal paid tribute last night at B’nai B’rith headquarters to the Mukhayriq Initiative, which has brought together Jews and Muslims in the United States. The event took place in Porto, as the Jewish Community of Porto was one of the initiative’s founding members, with participation from senior figures from the world of politics, academia, and security.

The event is part of a series of solidarity events organized by the two organizations to promote peace and coexistence between peoples.

At a time when extremism is separating Jews and Muslims and poisoning fraternal relations that have lasted for centuries, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) was recognized for being able to unite Jewish and Muslim organizations and individuals around the example of Rabbi Mukhayriq ben al-Nadir who fought and gave his life in defense of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in the year 625 CE.

“In today’s turbulent world, with antisemitic hatred on the rise in the aftermath of October 7th, the imperative for renewed Muslim-Jewish allyship is more acute than ever”, said Shira Granot, director of community engagement at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, a global coalition engaging more than 700 partner organizations and three million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the shared mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred.

Granot added, “Contrary to common wisdom, history shows that Muslims and Jews are not fated to be enemies, as Rabbi Mukhayriq’s life story proves. With courage and forward-thinking, we can shift the current paradigm and revitalize Muslim-Jewish relations as an inspiring symbol of inter-communal unity and social solidarity to be emulated by peoples of all faiths and backgrounds globally.”

Rabbi Mukhayiriq ben al-Nadir, a Jewish scholar who lived in Medina in Arabia and who was considered by Mohammed as “the best of the Jews,” is regarded as an inspiring source and guide so that new generations, not only Jews but also Muslims, can walk hand in hand towards the building of a more just world.

Prof. Bacelar Vasconcelos, a former president of the First Committee of the Portuguese Parliament and the national coordinator of the European strategy for the promotion of Jewish life and the fight against antisemitism, said that: “The Mukhayriq initiative, of which the Jewish Community of Oporto is a founding member, is an exemplary initiative because it promises relief and hope in a world experiencing tragic upheaval with daily hatred and brutality. It was religious figures who sought relationships capable of uniting broad communities, promising them security, prohibiting destructive behavior and building values and principles that tend to be universal.”

Also, Prof. Rui Pereira, former police minister and former director of the Portuguese secret services, said: “To achieve peace, a fundamental right of human beings and peoples, it is necessary to understand three elementary truths. Firstly, the use of violence is irrational because force is not the ideal means of proving any point of view. Secondly, no differences – ideological, political, ethnic or religious – outweigh the value of freedom and life or justify causing suffering or death to another human being. Thirdly, and decisively, peace, like violence and war, can also be taught, and its learning is the shortest path to tolerance, respect for others, and fraternity between peoples. The life of Rabbi Mukhayriq illustrates all this and is urgently needed to achieve the longed-for peace between Jews and Muslims and, in general, between all peoples.”

Luís Andrade, President of the International Observatory of Human Rights, said: “Rabbi Mukhayriq contributed to the progress of humanity by seeking convergence, peace, and harmony between Jews and Muslims, for which he sacrificed his own life, an act of such humility and bravery that seems to be largely unknown in the modern era.”

David Nataf, Vice President of B’nai B’rith Portugal, said: “To ensure that the world does not forget that Jews are also worthy of human rights, it is important to recall the major figures of our people. Their talents and efforts formed and reinforced nations, religions, and cultures.”

Isaac Assor, of B’nai B’rith Portugal, mentioned why relations between Jews and Muslims are so good in this country. “Rabbi Abraham Assor, my father, the spiritual leader of the Jewish Community of Lisbon for fifty years, brought the healthy harmony he saw between Jews and Muslims in Tangier, where he was born. It was greatly thanks to my father that relations between Portuguese Jews and Muslims have always been excellent, and I know of no similar case in Europe.”

Abdul Manga, president of the Muslim community in Porto: “As we have been doing here in Porto for many years, we must maintain dialogue between ourselves, Jewish and Muslim leaders, to set an example for the members of our communities who still view each other with suspicion. I always remember the example of Abu Dhabi, where in one block there is a synagogue, a church, and a mosque, which are symbols of the peaceful coexistence that should always exist between us all.”