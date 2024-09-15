Hezbollah fires 40 rockets, drone at northern Israel

Fire crews were working to put out fires sparked by rocket impacts on open areas. No injuries were reported.

Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets from Lebanon at the Galilee Panhandle and Golan Heights on Sunday morning. There were no reports of injuries.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, some 40 rockets were launched, some of which were downed by Israel’s aerial defense network, with the rest falling in open areas. Some of the rocket impacts sparked fires.

The Golan Regional Council said that fire crews were working to put out the blazes.

The Iranian-backed terror army claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that it had targeted an Israeli military base with dozens of Katyusha rockets in response to IDF strikes in Lebanon, including an alleged drone strike on Saturday near Sidon.

An armed drone from Lebanon also fell near Metula, the IDF confirmed, causing no casualties or damage.

The Upper Galilee Regional Council postponed the opening of educational institutions until 11 a.m. local time and residents were instructed to stay near protected areas.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו בשעה האחרונה, בהכוונת אמ״ן ופיקוד הצפון, מחסני אמל״ח של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בבקעא ובבעלבכ שבעומק לבנון.



בנוסף, מטוסי קרב תקפו מחסני אמל"ח ומבנה צבאי של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בשבעה מרחבים שונים בדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/lsehAEJaI8 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 14, 2024

“The alarm this morning in the center of the country is a small example of what the lives of thousands in the north look like every day, even today,” said Golan Regional Council head Uri Kellner, according to Channel 12.

Kellner was referring to a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen that detonated in the air above central Israel on Sunday morning.

“The State of Israel needs political and operational courage, we must restore deterrence and cut off the arms of the Iranian octopus,” he continued.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar reported on Sunday morning on Israeli artillery attacks on several sites in Southern Lebanon.

The IDF said on Saturday night that the Israeli Air Force had struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the areas of Beqaa and Baalbek, located deep inside Lebanese territory.

Additionally, the IAF struck Hezbollah weapons storage facilities and a military structure in seven different areas in Southern Lebanon, according to the IDF.