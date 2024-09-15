Hostage’s mother reveals audio recording of her son in Gaza

“Netanyahu, you must, must make this exchange between the prisoners in Israel and the prisoners here. I really want to see my family and friends,” says Matan Engrest in the short audio clip, recovered from Gaza by the IDF several months ago.

The mother of Matan Engrest, an Israeli soldier being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, revealed at a demonstration on Saturday a short audio clip of her son recovered by the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza several months ago.

In the three-and-a-half minute recording, Matan addresses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, saying, “Netanyahu, you must, must make this exchange between the prisoners in Israel and the prisoners here. I really want to see my family and friends. It’s very important. I think you are capable of this. You need to want it, but I trust you. You can do it and I hope as soon as possible.”

Hamas has released videos of several hostages as part of its psychological warfare.

For many, the trend – "21 Challenge" may seem like a game, but for Matan Angrest, who is held hostage in Gaza since Saturday, October 7th, the challenge is all too real, as he has marked his twenty-first birthday in captivity.

Confidential documents obtained from the computer of a senior Hamas leader have unveiled the terror group’s calculated strategy to exploit hostages, manipulate Israeli public opinion and rebuild its military capabilities under the guise of ceasefire negotiations.

The revelations were first reported by German newspaper Bild on Sept. 6.

Many of the hostages’ families have joined in demanding Israel’s government agree to an immediate ceasefire.

Matan’s mother Anat Engrest, directing criticism at Netanyahu during her speech to protesters on Saturday, said Israeli soldiers fought for certain values. “Don’t abandon wounded in the field. One for all and all for one,” she said.

“If these values existed in your government, Bibi, you and everyone would already be at home,” she said, presumably meaning that if Netanyahu and his coalition shared those values they would have resigned.

“I ask you to listen to [Matan]. I ask you to hear him. I ask you to look at the many facts. Be decisive, unequivocal, and you will make the right decision,” she said.

Matan Engrest was kidnapped on Oct. 7 from the Nahal Oz military base on the Gaza border, where he was wounded fighting Hamas terrorists.

His parents received information from the kidnappers that he had recovered from a serious injury. His mother had previously said that because he was a soldier, he was kept in tunnel cell without air.

Einav Zangauker, whose son is also being held by Hamas and who has become a prominent spokesperson for the hostages’ families, said at the protest on Saturday that the government must bring the captives home before launching a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We demand from the government—first return the abductees. Expanding the war in the north without a deal is a death sentence for the abductees,” she said.

“Instead of returning 101 abductees that he abandoned, Netanyahu is bringing upon us another 101 Ron Aradim,” she said, referring to Ron Arad, an Israeli Air Force navigator captured in 1986 by Hezbollah and believed to have died in captivity in 1988.