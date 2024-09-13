Why Giving Away Jerusalem Could Be Israel’s Biggest Mistake

Standing atop the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, one can’t help but feel the weight of history. This ancient hill, known in Hebrew as Har HaZeitim, once provided olives to light the menorah in the Jewish Temple over 2,000 years ago. Today, it offers a panoramic view of the Old City and serves as a poignant reminder of Jerusalem’s deep significance to both Jewish and Christian faiths.

Jerusalem, along with Judea and Samaria, forms what many consider Israel’s biblical heartland. These lands, often called Israel’s biblical heartland, are more than just territory—they contain the lifeblood of Jewish history and heritage. and are a cornerstone of Judeo-Christian heritage.

After centuries of exile, the Jewish people reclaimed these sacred lands during the 1967 Six-Day War, restoring a connection that had been lost for thousands of years. This moment was not just a military victory but a spiritual homecoming.

Mount of Olives Jewish Cemetery at sunset (source: Shutterstock)

Yet, the journey has been anything but easy. The people of Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria face ongoing challenges—terrorism, international pressure, and relentless propaganda. Despite this, they remain steadfast, committed to living in and preserving these lands that are so central to their identity.

One could call those who defend these areas the “cardiologists of Israeli advocacy” because they focus on protecting the very heart of the nation—Judea, Samaria, and Jerusalem. Like doctors tending to the heart, they understand that without these regions, the identity and existence of Israel would be gravely threatened.

But the struggle for control over Jerusalem is fierce. If these areas were handed over to the Palestinians, as many international bodies suggest, it could have catastrophic consequences. Key religious sites—integral to both Jewish and Christian faiths—could fall under hostile control, risking violence and unrest. The possibility of extremist groups like Hamas taking root in Jerusalem’s heart is a looming threat, potentially creating a situation as volatile as the Gaza Strip.

It’s also crucial to recognize that, historically, Jerusalem wasn’t always regarded as a holy city in Islam. Even early Islamic scholars noted this. Yet today, the city has become a focal point of a narrative aimed at undermining Israel’s ancient connection to the land. For Israelis, this isn’t just about politics—it’s about survival, identity, and preserving their spiritual home.

One just needs to look at Mount of Olives to understand the enduring Jewish presence in Jerusalem.

Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria are not just names on a map; they are the soul of Israel. These lands tell the story of an ancient people, their trials, and their unshakable faith. To surrender them would not only jeopardize the safety and heritage of the Jewish people but also disrupt the delicate connection shared by Jews and Christians alike. This heartland is not just land—it is God’s land, and its preservation is vital to maintaining peace, history, and faith for generations to come.

If you’re eager to learn more about the people and places in Israel’s biblical Heartland and want to gain deeper insights and connections to the holy sites, visit Keepgodsland.com.