RUMOR: Kamala Harris promises to appoint pro-Iran former Farrakhan associate as Attorney General

Rumors have been circulating that, if elected, Kamala Harris will appoint Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as the US Attorney General.

I'm joining Joe Biden in endorsing Kamala Harris for President of the United States.



Harris is a fantastic choice to lead the Democratic ticket. She fought to protect consumers as California's attorney general. She worked to improve public safety as a district attorney. She… https://t.co/WNEDi5loUd — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) July 21, 2024

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital that Harris recently made this campaign promise to Arab-American leaders in Detroit.

“Keith Ellison would be a natural fit in a Kamala Harris administration. Both are radical liberals who support ending cash bail and releasing violent criminals into American neighborhoods. The good news for the American people is that it’s never going to happen, because President Trump is going to win on November 5,” Leavitt said.

The former acting director of National Intelligence under the Trump administration, Richard Grenell, posted this to Twitter.

Arab American leaders in Detroit have been told by the Kamala campaign that @keithellison is on the short list to be Attorney General if she should win. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 7, 2024

Ellison denied the account, claiming right-wing sources began the rumor to generate hatred towards Muslim voters.

This is a lie designed to trigger the Muslim-haters. https://t.co/vWPy6IiBV7 — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) September 7, 2024

Ellison was the first Muslim elected to Congress and the first African American representative from Minnesota. He also served as the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee. Raised a Catholic, Ellison converted to Islam at the age of 19. While in law school, Ellison worked for the Nation of Islam, a radically antisemitic movement led by Louis Farrakhan. Ellison renounced his connection to the movement in 2006, acknowledging that Farrakhan was antisemitic, though this disavowment has come under scrutiny.

Ellison has supported normalizing Iran-United States relations and reopening an interest section or embassy in Tehran. In 2013, Ellison attended a private dinner with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Farrakhan also attended the event.