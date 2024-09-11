The Israeli defense minister said that achieving a ceasefire deal is a “strategic opportunity.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant asserted on Monday that the Hamas terror group is no longer capable of maintaining an organized fighting force in the Gaza Strip after more than 11 months of war.

“Hamas as a military formation no longer exists. Hamas is engaged in guerrilla warfare and we are still fighting Hamas terrorists and pursuing Hamas leadership,” he told foreign journalists at his office at Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to AFP‘s account. The remarks were released for publication on Tuesday.

He made the comments in the context of promoting a potential ceasefire agreement that would see the 101 remaining hostages, both alive and dead, released in exchange for many more Palestinian terrorists in Israeli prisons.

Gallant said bringing the hostages home is “the right thing to do.”

“Achieving an agreement is also a strategic opportunity that gives us a high chance to change the security situation on all fronts,” he added, with the Jewish state also facing threats from Iran’s regional proxies, including in the north from Hezbollah.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during a visit to the Gaza-Egypt border on Aug. 21, 2024. Photo by Ariel Hermoni. (Source: JNS)

Hamas started the war on Oct. 7, 2023 when the terror group led a mass invasion of Israel’s northwestern Negev, murdering, wounding and committing atrocities against thousands, and abducting at least 250.

Gallant urged the international community to continue to pressure Hamas to agree to the deal on the table, and said he consented to the first stage of the three-phase agreement announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on May 31.

“Israel should achieve an agreement that will bring about a pause for six weeks and bring back hostages,” he said.

In July, Gallant said that the process of destroying Hamas would take a long time.

“The pursuit of Hamas terrorists will continue for years to come—from the most senior ones to the terrorists in the field. We must remember at any given time—and you were here on Oct. 7—we need to remember what Hamas did to us,” said Gallant.

“We must eliminate any terrorist who murdered children, raped women and kidnapped the elderly. We must also deter anyone who may attempt to conduct such heinous acts in the future,” he added.

Later on Tuesday, speaking to reservists of the IDF’s Oded Brigade serving in the north, Gallant reiterated that Israel plans to move its focus to the border with Lebanon as intense fighting is winding down in Gaza.

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel on Aug. 23, 2024. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

“The center of gravity is moving to the north. We are nearing the completion of our missions in the south, but we have a task here that has not been carried out, and this mission is to change the security situation and return the residents to their homes,” Gallant stated.

In August, Gallant vowed to push back Hezbollah terrorists north of the Litani River, in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War with the Iranian proxy.

“We deal with both removing threats and preparing all the possibilities to be able to attack wherever we decide,” said Gallant during a visit to an IDF intelligence base in northern Israel. He was briefed on the intelligence operations that enabled the July targeted killing in Beirut of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr, also known as al-Hajj Mohsin.

“We are determined to fulfill our mission; we must allow the safe return of [Israel’s northern] residents to their homes, once we ensure that Hezbollah withdraws north of the Litani River,” added the defense minister.