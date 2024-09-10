CAM holds Summit on Tackling Antisemitism on College Campuses

On Monday, the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) hosted the “Tackling Antisemitism on College Campuses” summit at the University of South Carolina (USC) Alumni Center in Columbia, South Carolina. The event brought together university administrators, educators, policymakers, students, and community leaders to discuss and develop strategies for combating antisemitism in higher education.

The day-long summit opened with addresses from several distinguished speakers: USC President Michael D. Amiridis welcomed attendees, followed by keynote addresses from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, and Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver.

The forum featured a comprehensive program addressing key issues, including tracing the financial roots of antisemitism, examining student experiences on campus since October 7th, 2023, and exploring protective measures universities can implement for Jewish students. The day also included a special presentation on CAM’s K-20 educational model policy that provides a clear roadmap for creating safer, more inclusive school environments, as well as its Jewish American heritage curriculum.

“Over the past year, we have witnessed a disturbing rise in antisemitism on college campuses across the country,” said Governor McMaster. “The Jewish community has played an essential role in South Carolina’s history and culture, and this summit is an important opportunity to further discuss how we can continue to fight back against antisemitism.”

“The rise in antisemitism in America since the October 7th attacks has been appalling. Being able to meet with the families and victims of the Nova music festival while in Israel this spring was a powerful experience that I knew needed to be shared,” said Alan Wilson, Attorney General of South Carolina.

“I am grateful for the partnership with the Israel Consul General’s Office and the Combat Antisemitism Movement for the opportunity to spend the day discussing how to combat antisemitism on campus with leaders in education and bring the October 7th movie to South Carolina,” he added. “While seeing this footage may make some uncomfortable, we should all be uncomfortable with what we’re seeing unfold across our country.”

“This gathering marks a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to address the alarming rise of antisemitism on college campuses,” said Eliana Goodman, Director of Public Policy at CAM. “By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we’ve not only shed light on the challenges Jewish students face but also formulated actionable strategies to ensure our educational institutions remain secure and welcoming for all students.”

A highlight of the summit was a panel discussion featuring students and parents sharing their first-hand experiences of antisemitism on campus since October 7th. This session provided attendees with valuable insights that offered a comprehensive view of the challenges faced by Jewish communities in academic settings.

“Our universities and legislators need to understand that free speech has been weaponized by antisemitic students, creating an environment where we don’t feel safe,” said Noa Benitah, a student at Virginia Tech. “This goes far beyond issues of free speech when students are threatened and made to feel unsafe, being called ‘genocidal baby killers’ and ‘apartheid terrorists.’”

In the afternoon, participants visited the Anne Frank Center in Columbia, offering a powerful historical perspective on the consequences of unchecked antisemitism. The evening program included a showing of raw footage from October 7th, followed by a speech and discussion by Nova music festival survivor and CAM Public Affairs Officer Natalie Sanandaji.

CAM is a global coalition engaging more than 850 partner organizations and five million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.