Biden admin pushes Israel to give land to Hezbollah

Making deals with Islamic terrorists doesn’t work.

The appeasement lobby only has one big idea when it comes to Islamic terrorists and any other enemies:

1. Give them land.

2. When the terrorists attack anyway, explain that it’s because they didn’t get enough land last time.

3. Give them more land.

4. When the terrorists attack anyway, explain that it’s because they didn’t get enough land last time.

Israel has been living through this particular “peace process” nightmare for a generation.

Now, faced with growing Hezbollah attacks, the Biden administration has one big bright idea.

“American officials recently proposed, in a virtual meeting with their Israeli counterparts, a land swap between Lebanon and Israel as part of a comprehensive agreement to end the border conflicts and resolve the land dispute between the two countries, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida reported on Sunday,” reported The Jerusalem Post.

A team of cattle growers seen corralling a heard of cows back to their ranch near Moshav Aniam in the Golan Heights after an attack from Hezbollah in Lebanon caused massive fires in northern Israel, July 5, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90. (Source: JNS)

Amos Hochstein, Biden’s envoy, insisted on Israel turning over gas fields to Hezbollah all the way back in…2022. That was supposed to avert conflict.

We know how that worked out.

The Lebanese Hezbollah terror group on Sunday morning published a video threatening the gas extraction infrastructure at an Israeli offshore field, near a disputed maritime border between the countries.

“Hezbollah has recently escalated its rhetoric and actions over the border dispute, after Israel moved a natural gas drilling vessel into its Karish field, which Lebanon claims is a disputed area. In its boldest move, Hezbollah sent four drones toward the Karish platform several weeks ago, all of which were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces,” reported The Times of Israel.

This was exactly what surrendering part of the gas field to Hezbollah was supposed to prevent.

But appeasing Islamic terrorists doesn’t work. Defeating them does.

Hezbollah will claim any territory it gets and attack anyway because that is what Islamic terrorists do. Hezbollah is backed by Iran. It’s going to attack when Tehran tells it to. As an Islamic terror group, attacking non-Muslims and dominating them is a fundamental religious obligation. So making deals with it won’t work.

Rescue forces at the site of a Hezbollah rocket attack in the Israeli Druze village of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2024. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90. (source: JNS)

Just like making deals with Hamas doesn’t work.

“On the other hand, two outstanding issues were raised in Washington’s proposal for a diplomatic settlement. The first is the ‘Point B1’ issue, the westernmost border point of the ‘Blue Line,’ overlooking the Israeli tourist site at Rosh Hanikra,” continued the Post report.

“The proposal for this point involves recognizing it as part of Lebanon, with UN forces deployed there as a neutral party for both sides”

U.N. forces are absolutely useless and pull back whenever there’s any conflict. (Nor is the United Nations remotely neutral.)

Lebanon is controlled by Hezbollah. Treaties signed by its puppet regimes are worthless. These regime exist purely for plausible deniability purposes, so D.C. can keep arming it and providing it with foreign aid.

The 2022 deal signed off on by Israel’s Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett disqualified either of them from ever again holding office. Doing the same thing again would be criminal insanity. Appeasing Islamic terrorists never works. If any single event should have broken through on that, it would be Oct. 7. Any perceived economic benefits for terrorists just sets up a bigger attack.

** This article was originally published on JNS.org **