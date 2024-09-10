Flying to victory with both wings: Why I am sure Trump will win the election

Recent polls have tied Trump and Harris in the upcoming election, causing many people to panic. Unlike most elections, both candidates have already served a full term in the White House, and their policies and effects are on full display. Harris has proudly stated that she was the last person in the room whenever President Biden made any significant decisions, most notably before the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Bidenomics and its inevitable side effect, record inflation, can now be referred to as Kamalonimcs. Russia has invaded Ukraine twice while Biden was in the White House, the second time while Harris cheered from the sidelines. No media obfuscation can hide Kamala Harris’s disastrous results as the border czar.

Fear of four more years of a Democrat administration, essentially Biden’s second term and Obama’s fourth, has driven many, even reluctantly, to support Trump. This is the key to what will undoubtedly be a landslide Trump victory.

In a democratic election, if the population is relatively evenly divided, no candidate can win if they only have the support of one party. Obama knew this and cobbled together a hugely successful rainbow coalition. In a similar manner, Trump is garnering support from a diverse base. Tulsi Gabbard and RFK Jr., both former democrats, have put their support behind Trump. Even Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, was critical of Trump, comparing him to Hitler. While not all of Trump’s policies are Conservative and Trump himself is a former Democrat, the common denominator bringing these people of strong ideals together is opposition to what the democratic party has become and what it did to the country. Trump and his supporters oppose what the Democratic Party has become: a force of censorship, global wars, elitism, open borders, inflation, and oppression of the middle class. Many Trump supporters also oppose sexualizing children and classifying everyone by race.

Liberals, take note: If you support Kamala Harris, you are now on the same side as Dick Cheney. https://t.co/JPfTdbrSNq — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 9, 2024

In comparison, the only common denominator that united Biden supporters and now rallies people behind Harris is a hatred of Trump. This hatred is based on a house of deception built by the mainstream media. This is more than media bias. It has been an outright campaign of lies focused on one person. It is not party politics or focused on any policies. This illusion created by the legacy media is so essential to the Democratic party that the DOJ is now targeting alternative media, claiming that YouTubers like Tim Poole are Russian assets.

This campaign of deception is so fragile that neither Biden nor Harris campaigned. They could not blur the media’s caricature of Trump by shifting the focus to their policies. The effects of their policies are painfully visible all around us. A Democratic victory requires keeping the electorate focused on hating Trump. It is all about identity politics, and even this requires deception. Harris is running on being the first black woman president, a claim based on a redefinition of the term “black.” After three years in the white house, she is trying to pass herself off as the new candidate who will solve all the problems she helped cause.

So, the party and the media keep her as far away from the public as possible lest the mask slip.

While it is valid on a philosophical level that there is some truth in objective reality that is worthy of consideration, if someone is dictating an objectively skewed version, that is not “a point of view.” That is simply mind control, and that is what the media is helping the Democrats achieve, working to convince the public that what they see and what they feel is not real. Social media and Google tried to convince the public that there was no assassination attempt on Trump, that shards of glass hit him and not a bullet. But too many people had witnessed a bloodied Trump raising his fist in defiance.

Democrats have not mentioned the assassination attempt against President Trump ONCE at their convention.



Not once. pic.twitter.com/8XNiL1Dv25 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 23, 2024

This is to say that Trump is uniting formerly diverse populations, garnering support from both sides of the aisle, whereas Harris is not even uniting Democrats. The extreme elements of her party condemn her for serving in a White House that did not sever relations with Israel. And the mainstream Democrats are condemning her for serving in the most anti-Israel administration in US history.

Yes, Trump will win far more votes, which does not necessarily mean he will win the election or enter the White House.

However, there is another reason that Trump will win. He has blessed Israel, so he will be blessed. The Torah plainly states this as cause and effect, an inviolable law of nature. King David said, “May those who love you be at peace” (Psalms 122:6). Indeed, Trump, a particularly volatile and obstreperous individual, presided over an unprecedented era of peace. This was clearly due to his love of Jerusalem.

Biden, whose unwavering “Two State Solution” agenda calls for dividing Jerusalem and prohibiting Jews from setting foot on the Temple Mount, has not been blessed with Jerusalem’s peace. Without this blessing, Harris will lead the world into war.

My God wants to bless His children with peace. My God wants the entire world to bless Jerusalem.