Candace Owens’ Baseless Attack on the Lubavitcher Rebbe and the Jewish People

Recently, Candace Owens launched an outrageous and deeply offensive attack on the Lubavitcher Rebbe, one of the most revered Jewish leaders of the 20th century, accusing him of preaching “Jewish supremacy.” This claim is not only false but also reflects a fundamental misunderstanding—or worse, a willful distortion—of the Rebbe’s teachings and the values of the Jewish people. Owens’ attack is an attack not just on a spiritual giant but on the Jewish people as a whole. The Rebbe did not preach Jewish supremacy; he preached the supremacy of the God of Israel, His Torah, His ethics, and a world-historical narrative that places Jerusalem at its center and Israel as the chosen people. In light of recent events, particularly the brutality of October 7 and the subsequent moral collapse observed around the world, the truth of the Rebbe’s vision has never been clearer.

To grasp the seriousness of Owens’ accusation, one must first understand the Lubavitcher Rebbe and what he represented. Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known simply as “the Rebbe,” was more than a Jewish leader—he was a spiritual luminary whose teachings and actions extended far beyond the Jewish community. He dedicated his life to spreading the values of Torah—God’s divine guide for humanity—emphasizing love, kindness, and the commitment to creating a better world. The Rebbe’s philosophy was never about racial or ethnic superiority but about divine purpose, ethical living, and fulfilling God’s commandments.

Owens’ accusation of “Jewish supremacy” fundamentally distorts the Rebbe’s teachings. The Rebbe did not advocate for Jewish dominance over others. Rather, he spoke of the unique role of the Jewish people in bearing witness to the divine covenant, a covenant rooted in morality, justice, and the pursuit of truth. He made it abundantly clear that it is not Jews who are supreme but the God of Israel, His Torah, and the values therein. In a world adrift in moral relativism, the Rebbe asserted that there is an absolute truth—a divine truth—that emanates from Jerusalem and has guided Jewish life for thousands of years.

Candace Owens appeared on Piers Morgan's show, where she disrespected Chabad and the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, by falsely accusing him of preaching Jewish supremacy. @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/yaU9LHCeLl — Stella Escobedo (@StellaEscoTV) September 5, 2024

Owens’ accusation ignores the reality of the Rebbe’s teachings. His vision was one where all humanity recognizes the sovereignty of the God of Israel and follows a path of righteousness. He often spoke of the “Seven Noahide Laws,” universal moral principles given by God to all people. This is not the language of “supremacy”; it is a call for universal ethical standards, applicable to everyone, regardless of race or religion.

By accusing the Rebbe of promoting “Jewish supremacy,” Owens reveals her ignorance of his teachings. The Rebbe saw the Jewish mission not as one of domination, but as one of moral and spiritual leadership—a call to live by example and to inspire others to embrace justice and goodness. His call was never to subjugate others but to elevate humanity by adhering to divine commandments and ethical standards. To frame this as “supremacy” is a deliberate distortion of his vision.

The events of October 7—the savage massacre of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists—highlight the urgency of the Rebbe’s message. The world witnessed unimaginable brutality, and the global response was nothing short of a moral collapse. Instead of unequivocally condemning the barbarism, many failed the moral test. We saw perverse celebrations of violence in some quarters and disheartening moral ambiguity from global leaders and institutions. This response—or lack thereof—underscores the Rebbe’s warning about the dangers of moral relativism, where evil is not condemned, and righteousness is not upheld.

The Rebbe understood the power of narrative and the necessity of a moral framework rooted in divine truth. He knew that without an absolute standard—anchored in the teachings of the Torah—society would descend into chaos and confusion. What we have seen since October 7 is precisely this collapse: a world that, in many ways, has lost its moral compass, unable or unwilling to distinguish between good and evil, between victim and aggressor.

During her interview on @PiersMorgan Candace Owen @RealCandaceO referred to what she termed "radical Judaism" and characterized the iconic Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, as someone who "preached Jewish supremacism and hatred of all non-Jews." These words are a sickening… pic.twitter.com/nkPwbjY7wM — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 5, 2024

Owens’ attack on the Rebbe is not merely an attack on a Jewish leader; it is an attack on the very principles that underpin a civilized society. It is a rejection of the idea that there are absolute truths, moral laws, and ethical imperatives that transcend cultural and political contexts. In accusing the Rebbe of promoting “Jewish supremacy,” Owens sides with those who refuse to acknowledge that there is such a thing as moral clarity, that some values are worth defending, and that certain ideologies are indeed superior because they align with the divine will.

Let’s be clear: The Rebbe did not preach “supremacy” as Owens suggests. He preached the supremacy of God’s moral law, the necessity of adherence to divine commandments, and the centrality of Jerusalem in the unfolding of history. He called upon Jews to be proud of their heritage, to act as ambassadors of God’s will, and to lead lives of righteousness. He called upon all humanity to recognize the supremacy not of a people but of the Creator Himself.

In a time of growing darkness, when moral clarity is desperately needed, we should heed the Rebbe’s teachings, not distort them. Recent events have shown the dire consequences of abandoning the principles he so fervently espoused. We do not need less of the Rebbe’s vision; we need more of it. We need a reaffirmation of the ethical imperatives that define us as humans, an acknowledgment of the divine narrative that places Jerusalem at the center of history, and a commitment to live by the standards set forth by the God of Israel.

Candace Owens should not only retract her baseless and inflammatory accusations but also educate herself on the profound wisdom of the Rebbe’s teachings—teachings that do not preach “supremacy” but instead the universal supremacy of God’s will and the moral order it demands from all of us. To do otherwise is to stand in opposition to truth, justice, and everything the Rebbe dedicated his life to upholding.