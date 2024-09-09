Stand with Israel: The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast in NYC

“Who will rise up for me against the wicked? Who will stand for me against those who practice iniquity?” (Psalm 94:16).

As these words call out to the faithful, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) returns to New York City on September 15th and 16th. Thousands will gather, united in their commitment to support Israel through the power of prayer.

The JPB is not just a gathering; it is a transformative prayer movement initiated by Knesset Member Robert Ilatov and co-chaired by U.S. Congresswoman Michele Bachmann. Each year, it draws government leaders, businesspeople, and Christian influencers from around the globe to pray for the peace of Jerusalem, as urged in Psalm 122:6: “Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: May those who love you be secure.” Since its inception, the JPB has been instrumental in fostering dialogue and unity between Jews and Christians, providing a unique platform for diverse voices to come together in a spirit of solidarity and shared faith.

This year’s prayer breakfast comes at a critical time. The recent atrocities of October 7th have profoundly impacted both Jewish and Christian communities worldwide, reminding us all of the urgent need for unity. In the face of escalating violence and uncertainty, the JPB serves as a rallying point for people of faith to come together, to pray fervently for peace, and to stand in solidarity with Israel. This gathering isn’t just about prayer—it’s about affirming a commitment to justice, peace, and mutual support in the face of adversity.

With Israel currently engaged in the existential battle known as Operation Swords of Iron, the need for communal prayer and global support has never been more pressing. As the world watches, the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast offers a vital opportunity for believers to lift their voices in a powerful chorus of hope and resolve, affirming the importance of Jerusalem not just as a city, but as a symbol of spiritual heritage, resilience, and divine promise.

This year’s event will be marked by an extraordinary lineup of speakers who bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table. From political figures like Congresswoman Michele Bachmann and former MK Robert Ilatov, to spiritual leaders such as Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, and Rabbi Tuly Weisz of Israel365. Tthe event will provide a rich tapestry of viewpoints on the current situation in Israel and the role of prayer in these challenging times.

The Prayer Breakfast’s schedule is designed to foster engagement and reflection, with learning sessions offering deep dives into topics such as Israel’s place in global affairs and the power of prayer. The Celebrate Jerusalem Concert will provide a space for communal joy and worship, while the Founders Dinner will offer an intimate setting for attendees to connect, share stories, and strengthen bonds.

By participating in the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, attendees are joining a global movement that transcends borders and denominations. It’s an opportunity to be part of something larger than oneself—a chance to contribute to a shared vision of peace, rooted in faith and collective action. As we gather in New York, we come not just as individuals or representatives of various organizations, but as a united community committed to standing with Israel.

The power of prayer has been seen time and again throughout the history of the JPB. After the inaugural breakfast in 2017, a heartfelt prayer led by Dr. Billye Brim called on the then-newly inaugurated President Trump to fulfill his campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Six months later, that prayer became reality. This year, as we face renewed challenges, there is a renewed sense of hope that our collective prayers will once again move mountains.

Jerusalem ISRAEL-May 14 2018: Street sign on a road towards a new US embassy in Jerusalem, adorned with American and Israeli flags (Source: Shutterstock)

As we come together, we hold on to the promise that God surrounds His people and protects them, just as the mountains surround Jerusalem. This gathering is not just an event, but a declaration of faith in action, a testament to the strength found in unity, and a call to every person who believes in the power of prayer to join us in this pivotal moment.

Join us in New York and be part of this powerful movement: JPB New York.