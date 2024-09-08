Subscribe
Trump says Jewish state doomed if Harris is president

They plot craftily against Your people, take counsel against Your treasured ones.

Psalms

83:

4

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

September 8, 2024

< 1 minute

“Israel will be gone. One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist,” the GOP nominee for the White House warned.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump warned at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Saturday that Israel would be “doomed” if his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, is voted into the White House on Nov. 5.

“If I don’t win this election, Israel, with comrade Kamala Harris at the helm of the United States, is doomed. Israel is doomed. That’s a tough statement. Israel will be gone. One year, two years. Israel will no longer exist,” the former president told supporters in the city of Mosinee.

Trump pledged to bring stability to the Middle East and to stop another world war from breaking out.

“We’ll end the chaos in the Middle East and I will prevent World War III, and I’m the only one who can do it. I will prevent World War III,” he said.

“I better win, or you are going to have problems like you’ve never had. We may have no country left. This may be our last election,” Trump added.

The GOP leader made similar remarks in a live video address to the Republican Jewish Coalition‘s Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas last week.

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in August, Trump said that Jews in the United States are facing their greatest threat since World War II.

“What’s happening with Israel and Jewish people, there has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust if you happen to be Jewish in America.”

The Trump campaign is appealing to Jewish Americans and Israel supporters disillusioned with the direction of the Democratic Party as well as courting Jewish Republicans, launching Jewish Voices for Trump last month.

