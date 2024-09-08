Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Three Israelis murdered by Jordanian terrorist at Allenby crossing

When you take the field against your enemies, and see horses and chariots—forces larger than yours—have no fear of them, for Hashem your God, who brought you from the land of Egypt, is with you.

Deuteronomy

20:

1

(the israel bible)

Picture of JNS

JNS

September 8, 2024

< 1 minute

Three security guards at the Allenby Bridge crossing in the Jordan Valley were killed in a terrorist shooting on Sunday morning. The gunman, who according to the Israeli military was a Jordanian citizen, was killed, and Israeli forces were conducting scans of the area to ensure there were no more terrorists in the area.

Magen David Adom emergency service spokesperson Zaki Heller said that “after resuscitation operations, MDA medics and paramedics in cooperation with the IDF medical force declared the deaths of three men about 50 years old with gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

The Allenby Bridge near Jericho connects Israel’s Judea and Samaria region with Jordan.

David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, told Channel 13 “We have known for several months from conversations with the military that they are aware of what is happening in Jordan, and are aware that the Palestinian population in Jordan supports Hamas and encourages it.”

He went on to state that, “The army knows this and prepared for it, but they did not think that it can come from a bridge of apparent peace. The result is very difficult.”

This is a developing story

Share this article

Related articles

Pakistani Muslim charged with planning terror attack against NY Jews on Oct. 7

Picture of JNS

JNS

Hamas hails ‘heroic’ car attacks that hurt three in Gush Etzion

Picture of JNS

JNS

UN exhibit on terrorism does not include a single Jewish victim of Hezbollah or Hamas; omits Oct 7

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .