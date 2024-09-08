Three Israelis murdered by Jordanian terrorist at Allenby crossing

Three security guards at the Allenby Bridge crossing in the Jordan Valley were killed in a terrorist shooting on Sunday morning. The gunman, who according to the Israeli military was a Jordanian citizen, was killed, and Israeli forces were conducting scans of the area to ensure there were no more terrorists in the area.

Magen David Adom emergency service spokesperson Zaki Heller said that “after resuscitation operations, MDA medics and paramedics in cooperation with the IDF medical force declared the deaths of three men about 50 years old with gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

The Allenby Bridge near Jericho connects Israel’s Judea and Samaria region with Jordan.

David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, told Channel 13 “We have known for several months from conversations with the military that they are aware of what is happening in Jordan, and are aware that the Palestinian population in Jordan supports Hamas and encourages it.”

He went on to state that, “The army knows this and prepared for it, but they did not think that it can come from a bridge of apparent peace. The result is very difficult.”

